Aussie Game Submerged: Hidden Depths Is No Longer A Stadia Exclusive

Submerged: Hidden Depths from Canberra studio Uppercut Games is no longer a Google Stadia exclusive.

The game will come to Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows PC via Steam on March 10. Links to wishlist the game on Steam are already live.

The game first launched in late 2020 for Google’s still-nascent cloud gaming service. Described as a third-person “relaxploration” title, the game follows Miku and Taku as they traverse a strange, post-apocalyptic world. Miku is cursed with a bizarre power and longs to use it for good. Taku feels her attempting to pull away and refuses to let it tear their bond apart.

Submerged garnered only a handful of Metacritic reviews at the time, but the user score was overwhelmingly positive. The lack of reviews points not to a lack of interest in Submerged, but in the Stadia platform. Google couldn’t get anyone to care about Stadia, which is why it has since met its demise. The situation around Submerged, a game made in Australia and bound to a platform unavailable to us due to our shitty, shitty internet, has always been a bit strange. Thankfully, that long, dark period is nearly over.

To have a game like Submerged on the PlayStation and the Xbox is a huge win for the local scene, and for Uppercut as a studio. It helps no one for a game like this to be locked behind a failed ecosystem we can’t even access. We look forward to finally getting our hands on the game when it drops on March 10.

Congratulations to Uppercut on the relaunch, we simply love to see it.