This Week In Games: Elden Ring Is Finally Here

It’s not a stretch to say that Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of the year. Certainly one of the most anticipated. Fans have waited so long and endured so much wooly-haired Reddit speculation that it’s hard to believe the game will simply be available to purchase at the end of the week. Given this, you could be forgiven for expecting a quiet week. You might think, reasonably, that other studios might wish to steer clear of Elden Ring for fear of losing sales.

Not so. Into a very busy final week of February we go.

February 22

Asseto Corsa Competizione (PS5, XSX)

The racing simulator that does its own thing and has won a legion of dedicated fans as a result. This will be Asseto Corsa‘s first time on current gen hardware. The PC version remains its ultimate version, primed for sim rigs and adorned with hundreds of thousands of high quality mods and community-made cars. This is a lower budget, but doggedly no-frills simulator that is all about the drive.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Savathun has arrived. The third-to-last Destiny 2 expansion before the Light and Dark storyline comes to an end, The Witch Queen will also automatically buff all players power levels to a tier appropriate for the expac. That means, if you’ve been on a bit of a break from the game like I have, you can hop back and and be ready for the new content without any mucking around.

Edge of Eternity (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Edge of Eternity is a science fantasy JRPG by Midgar Studio and Dear Villagers. You will know, based entirely on the trailer, if this is for you or not. The trailer gives a glimpse of a tropey, fantasy world full of robots and airships, and beautiful young anime protags. If JRPGs are your thing, I’m sure you’ll like it a lot.

Monark (PS4, NS, PC, PS4)

Monark feels like its primary inspirations are Persona or Shin Megami Tensei, but it also mixes those influences with a high school ghost story. Seriously, watch this trailer and tell me if you know what this game is about. It’s weird and different, and that interests me. There’s a demo out on PlayStation platforms now as well, so you can give it a go if it piques your interest.

Sol Cresta (NS, PC, PS4)

Frankly, we could all do with an arcade shmup genre revival and Sol Cresta is a good start. Look at this trailer and tell me it doesn’t give you a jolt of the good brain chemicals.

February 24

Dusk Diver 2 (NS, PS4)

This is a sequel to an anime style beat-em-up released a few years ago. It’s in the vein of a Musou title, so similar to Dynasty Warriors in the sense that you power up your character and then send them flying into large crowds of enemies. What surprised me about this game is that, despite the fact that its out this week in the West, barely any Western marketing exists. Seriously, searching “Dusk Diver 2 trailer” on YouTube returned only fan-channel responses. Might be a sleeper to keep an eye on.

Also, it apparently dropped on PC last month. You can pick it up on Steam here.

Kraken Academy!! (NS)

Martha Is Dead (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The game that caused no end of controversy in the last couple of weeks. The reason for that controversy was that Sony decided it wouldn’t allow the game on the PlayStation Store unless the game’s developer made a specific change. That change was cutting or censoring a sequence in which your character, in gruesome first person, must skin their own dead sister’s face and wear it like a mask. Whether you’re team No Censorship or team Actually That Seems Fucked, Why Did You Put This In The Game To Begin With ultimately doesn’t matter. Sony’s platform, Sony’s rules. The uncensored version will be easy to find on other platforms if you absolutely must put yourself through that sequence.

Never Alone (NS)

This is a re-release of a lovely game about love and connection in the wilderness. It will be Never Alone‘s first appearance on the Switch, and I highly recommend picking it up if you never got around to playing it. Lovely, heartbreaking, sweet, and beautiful stuff.

February 25

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (NS, PC, PS4)

Lotta … lotta JRPGs this week, huh? Altelier fans, you just keep winning. This series has more offshoots and permutations than Kingdom Hearts at this point. This one’s got match-3 puzzle elements, and they appear to bop a sheep on the head with a magic rod at one point. Fun!

GRID Legends (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

The return of the lumpy, uneven GRID series sees Codemasters taking another run at the Drive to Survive faux-documentary format for single player. GRID Legends is all about cross-disciplinary, though still rather arcadey, racing. It predominantly covers GT and touring cars, open wheel racing, electric, and truck races, and uses these disciplines to introduce a range of cool and appropriate cars and classes. May it be a lift from 2019’s uneven GRID. Even Fernando Alonso’s input couldn’t save that one.

Elden Ring (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Do I even need to write a blurb for this one? It’s Elden Ring. You know it. You want it. On Friday, you can have it. Make sure you check out Junglist’s excellent previews before you head in. He’s been chewing through the preview build for several weeks and already has thoughts. For instance, did you know the map appears to be way bigger than we thought it was? Jung investigates. How much influence has George R. R. Martin really had over the game’s lore? According to Jung, not as much as you might think.

Anyway, enjoy, Souls fans. Its been a long wait and you’ve all been very patient.

Life is Strange: True Colors (NS)

Life is Strange: True Colors is actually already out on the Switch as a digital download. This is just the retail release. So if you’d like a boxed copy, now you’ll be able to get one.

Moto Roader MC (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Classic, pixel art, top-down racing returns. This one seems pretty simple and straightforward. Retro fans need only apply.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NS)

“You’ve met with a terrible fate, haven’t you?”

A perennial Zelda favourite comes to the Nintendo Switch Online library this week. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is still considered one of the series greatest and most unique entries. Seemingly picking up at the conclusion of Ocarina of Time, Link enters a bizarre alternate world in which the moon is inorexibly falling to earth. He has just three days to save the world (and the ability to rewind time back the beginning of the first day). Its brilliant, it’s weird, and has a menace to it that is rarely seen in the Zelda franchise. A true classic.