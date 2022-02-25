See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Published 2 hours ago: February 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm -
Headlines you write while thinking “Like I even need to ask.”

Hello friends, and welcome to What Are You Playing This Weekend: Elden Ring Edition. Honestly, perhaps the better question might be “What are you playing this weekend that isn’t Elden Ring?” I know some of you are deep in Horizon: Forbidden West territory right now, and it’s great to see so many people enjoying themselves in that world.

But what else are you jumping into? This War of Mine is going very cheap for the next week, and all its proceeds go to the Ukrainian Red Cross. If you haven’t played it before, I can certainly recommend it. It’s an emotionally difficult game though, and incredibly heavy, so if you’re not in the right headspace for that right now, I get it. The Complete Edition is currently eight bucks on Steam. If you have the means, please consider grabbing it for when you’re up to it.

What am I playing this weekend? Well, I can tell you that I’m currently reviewing Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5. You’ll be able to read about that next week. I’m gonna try to dip a toe into Destiny 2: The Witch Queen while the servers are hot. It’s been a while since I’ve played, and Destiny 2‘s systems often feel quite foreign when you’ve been away for a while, so wish me luck.

After a few friends were finally bitten by the battle royale bug, there might be some Apex Legends on the cards this weekend. Will we be torn apart by crack sweat squads? Probably, yes.

Ruby tells me she’s going back into Nobody Saves The World, and spending the rest of her time dreaming about Cult of the Lamb.

And that’s it from us this week! As a note, we won’t have any content going up on Kotaku AU this weekend from Ruby and me, or our US friends. We’re just doing a little behind-the-scenes cable management. Felt like it was time to break out a can of compressed air and get the dust out of the tower, so to speak. We’ll be back to normal for you on Monday morning. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you then.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

  • Awwww yeeeeah, Elden Ring baby!!

    Gonna spend most of my weekend with that, do my dailies in Genshin and if I fall to frustration, keep chugging along with a bit of Cyberpunk to break things up.

    And as always, play some games with my son, which is helping him get all the stars, stamps and flags in Mario 3D world at the moment because he really wants to get the final special world.
    (Which is fine because he no longer needs his dad to 100% Astro Bot any longer which fills me with pride, awe and a little bit of sadness)

  • Horizon: Forbidden West for me, as well as some Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

    I’ve been playing Forbidden West on the PS5 and it is incredibly pretty

  • Elden Ring, until I rage quit, then back to Dying Light 2, then when the Zombie slayage gets boring its back to Elden. All while avoiding my uni work.

