Our Favourite Cosplay From MomoCon 2022

The 2022 edition of MomoCon was held a couple of weeks ago in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Centre. MomoCon is neat because not only is it a big nerd show in general (over 40,000 people attended this year’s event), with cosplay and merch and celebrities, but there’s also a major gaming element as well, spanning everything from tournaments to tabletops.

As usual Mineralblu was there capturing the whole thing — well, the cosplay side of things, at least — for some cosplay coverage. He shot both the video below and the photos below that, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media handle — and character/series info — watermarked on each image (or alongside their footage in the video).