Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It looks like we’ll be getting the latest instalment in the Monolith Soft‘s Xenoblade Chronicles series a lot sooner than we thought. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was announced during a Nintendo Direct in February and originally set for a September release, but that date was later bumped up to launch on 29 July.

The upcoming action JRPG is set in the world of Aionios, which is currently being ravaged by two warring nations, Keves and Agnus. These two colonies use specially engineered soldiers that are bred for fighting with lifespans of only 10 years. Xenoblade Chronicles’ world is a mix of sci-fi fantasy, where Keves is a technologically advanced nation that uses various mecha to support its troops, while Agnus’ army is proficient with magical technology known as ether.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you play as a group of teenagers from the rival nations who join together on a quest to save Aionios and defeat a great, hidden evil.

If you’ve played one of the previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, you’ll know what to expect with this one – multi-layered combat mechanics, different character classes, an expansive world full of unique characters and plenty of grinding. A recent Nintendo Switch Direct gave us a pretty good look at what we can expect from Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and you can check out Kotaku’s reaction to what we saw here. While you can pick up this game without having played the previous instalments, if you’re not someone who can put up with aggressive RPG bullshit, then this might not be the game for you.

Ahead of its release at the end of July, we’ve collected everywhere you can grab a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for cheap in Australia.

Where can you get Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for cheap?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a retail price of $79.95, but most major Australian retailers are selling it with a $10 discount. The Gamesmen have the cheapest copy available at $68, while Amazon Australia, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and Catch are all selling Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for $69. Amazon has a slight edge over those other retailers, as that price includes free shipping.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in Australia:

That dedicated Nintendo Direct also revealed a $29.99 Expansion Pass for DLC – the first of which will launch alongside the game’s release.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 29 July.