Yet More Hints That A Nintendo Direct Is Coming This Week

Another week, another rumour about a Nintendo Direct happening in June.

Hot on the heels of last week’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct broadcast, rumours are swirling about a third-party follow-up set for later this week.

According to Nacho Requena, editor of Spanish games mag Manual, a new Direct broadcast focused on titles from third-party publishers will be up next. Requena dropped the following bombshell during a recent livestream: “We should have a Nintendo Direct this coming Tuesday.” Requena added, and cheers to VGC for the translation: “This will be mainly focused on third-party games – that’s what I’ve been told to expect.” Tuesday in the States would be tomorrow, June 28th.

This corroborates a recent stream by Australian video game writer Alanah Pearce, who also said she believed a new Nintendo Direct was coming on the 29th.

However, Requena wasn’t done. He went on to say that he’d been told that “some Persona game will be present,” and that he’d been told that “there will be another game that has been available for some time on other platforms. It’s been available for four years now.”

Go with me here because this might be a stretch, but we’ll see. Last year, former Kotaku US editor, now the author of Axios Gaming Stephen Totilo mentioned on Twitter that he had a source within Rockstar who had confirmed a port of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch and “Switch Pro.” RDR 2 is now four years old. Could this be the moment Rockstar pulls back the curtain on that supposed port?

I know, you’re probably sick of reading stories about how a Nintendo Direct might be coming at this point. The lack of a Nintendo showcase during Summer Game Fest aka Keigh-3 felt like it left a genuine hole in the line-up. Given its long-standing E3 tradition of being the last press conference out the door, it wouldn’t shock us to see Nintendo drop a Direct as the month winds down.

For now, we watch the Nintendo social channels and wait to see if a new Direct materialises.