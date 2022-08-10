The Cheapest Copies Of No More Heroes 3 In Australia

For all of the No More Heroes fans out there who don’t own a Nintendo Switch, we have some good news for you. While No More Heroes 3 was initially released as an exclusive on the Switch this time last year, the eccentric hack-and-slash sequel will be making its way to both the PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series X in mid-October.

When an army of aliens arrives on Earth, it’s up to a retired Travis Touchdown, an anime fan and a previously top-ranked assassin, to take up his beam katana and stop these invaders from destroying the planet.

That’s a pretty bonkers PITCH, but if you’ve played any of the previous No More Heroes games before, then you’ll know that’s just the tip of the iceberg for how wonderfully weird this game will be. That’s Suda51 for ya.

In Kotaku Australia’s review of No More Heroes 3, we called it a “great, weird game” and tailor-made for people who love “action-adventures with personality and flair”. However, if you’ve never played one of the previous No More Heroes games, then you might struggle to get into NMH3 as it assumes you’ve got a lot of pre-existing knowledge.

So where can you get a cheap copy of No More Heroes 3?

It looks like only a few retailers are selling No More Heroes 3 for the PS5 and Xbox One/Series X – both of which are priced at $89.95. If you were hoping to pick the game up for the PS4, at the time of writing, it doesn’t look like any Australian retailers are stocking this version of the game. Tough break.

In terms of the cheapest available price, Amazon Australia and JB Hi-Fi are both on sale for $79, with the former also offering free shipping.

Here’s every Australian retailer that you can currently grab No More Heroes 3 from:

Amazon Australia : $79 + free shipping (PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 + free shipping (PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $79 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $89.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

: $89.95 (PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $89.95 (PS5 | Xbox)

And if you never got around to picking up a copy for the Nintendo Switch, most retailers are no longer stocking the game. Here’s where you can still buy No More Heroes 3 for the Switch:

No More Heroes 3 will be available on the PS5 and Xbox One/Series X from 14 October.