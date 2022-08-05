See Games Differently

The Cult Of The Lamb PS5 Controller Is Very Nice, Very Evil

I already had a sick and twisted love for Cult of the Lamb just from playing the preview, but now that love has grown thanks to my new little monstrosity.

I like to think we all remember the evil little beasts that were the Fuzzy Sonic the Hedgehog Xbox controllers, released in celebration of the very good Sonic the Hedgehog 2. They were gross, horrid creatures without even the intention to be so. And I absolutely loved them for it. Let’s look at them again, as a treat.

The Cult Of The Lamb PS5 Controller Is Very Nice, Very Evil
Yeaaah. There they are. (Image: Xbox)

They were cryptid-esque, and they probably had a weird smell. Isn’t that beautiful?

Now that’s all unwell and bad, but it had me wanting more. I think there should be more truly wretched and evil controllers, because why not? Luckily, thanks to the good folks over at Massive Monster, Devolver Digital, and the galaxy-brained folks over at Adelaide-based custom controller makers We Are Robots, I now get to have this wicked little gremlin in my sad, sweaty hands.

The Cult Of The Lamb PS5 Controller Is Very Nice, Very Evil
It keeps me warm. (Image: Kotaku Australia)

I love the Lamb. I even praise the Lamb. This controller is the perfect piece of equipment to feed my faithful followers slop and slay Eldritch creatures.

Unfortunately, this controller is not available for sale, but We Are Robots are a very cool and very talented bunch of folks that make awesome custom controllers, so I highly recommend checking out their work if you’re looking for a controller that fits you perfectly.

This controller fits me perfectly for a number of reasons. First of all, I love Cult of the Lamb. Second of all, I’m terrible. Third of all, I think the most beautiful things also happen to be the truly most yucky and icky things. The customisations are smooth, and my hands are warm thanks to the evil-infused wool of the controller.

It’s not long now, my friends, that you will experience the goodness of Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb. If you’re not already pumped for it like I am, here’s a little yarn on how much I like it. And if you’d like to know more about what went into its creation, you can check out my interview with Julian Wilton, the creative director of Massive Monster.

Cult of the Lamb releases on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S  on August 12th, 2022.

