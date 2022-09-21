Nintendo To Dump Facebook And Twitter Logins Across Entire Switch Range

Nintendo of America has announced that, as of next month, users will no longer be able to use Facebook and Twitter to log into their Nintendo Accounts.

Facebook and Twitter login functionality will be discontinued across the entire family of Switch consoles and Nintendo Accounts via web.

If you are currently signed in using your Facebook or Twitter account, Nintendo says there’s a chance you won’t be asked to log in again after the discontinuation kicks in next month. If you find yourself logged out, you’ll be able to sign in again using your Google and Apple account, or your regular old Nintendo Account email and password.

This also won’t affect your ability to upload screenshots from your Switch to social media.

The removal of the Facebook and Twitter login options from the Nintendo Switch appears to be connected to a wider trend to ditch social media logins as a matter of privacy. Previously, using your Facebook account as a login was ubiquitous across the web, but the average user now takes online privacy and the collection of their data more seriously than ever. Because people no longer trust Facebook with their data, it has ceased to be a valid login option. With fewer and fewer people using Facebook (and other social media platforms) as an authenticated login, the option to use it has begun to disappear across the web. Nintendo becomes the latest in an ever-lengthening list of companies to drop it.

Nintendo follows Amazon-owned Twitch, which dumped its own Facebook login option only a few weeks ago.

Source: Nintendo of America