See Games Differently

Hell Yeah: Screen Australia Pledges Additional $3M To Aussie Game Studios

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Published 1 hour ago: September 8, 2022 at 12:03 pm -
Filed to:australia
australian games industryfundinggame developmentscreen australia
Hell Yeah: Screen Australia Pledges Additional $3M To Aussie Game Studios
Credit: Screen Australia

Local legend Screen Australia has announced it has pledged an additional $3 million fund to support more Australian game studios within the next year.

The institution announced in a press release on Tuesday it would be reopening its Games: Expansion Pack fund. The fund supports emerging or small to medium independent studios working on games with budgets below $500,000. Selected studios will receive grants of up to $150,000. You love to see it.

This includes games made for PC, mobile, VR systems and consoles. Applications will be reportedly assessed by the creativity and entertainment value of the project, as well as the likelihood of the budget and financial plans and the extent of gender equity and diversity of people and experiences reflected in the project and its creative leads.

Screen Australia’s Head of Online Lee Naimo said in the statement there was “great momentum” within the local games industry, noting that games made in Australia had punched above their weight internationally. Some of these include Melbourne-based studio Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb, House House’s Untitled Goose Game and Route 59’s Necrobarista.

“The Australian games sector is punching above its weight internationally and we are delighted to re-open this fund to support more Australian developers build sustainable businesses and reach worldwide audiences with their original games,” they said.

“We saw an incredible volume and quality of applications in our first round of funding from all over Australia, and there is fantastic support from state government agencies as well. So we can’t wait to see what more distinct, smart and fun ideas come through in the year ahead.”

“The Australian Government is committed to supporting the Australian digital games sector – to create, innovate and flourish and achieve its full potential,” added Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke.

Screen Australia’s Games: Expansion Pack fund first supported 30 Aussie projects with over $4 million in March 2022. Some of the games that received funding include Future Folklore, a Victorian-made dystopian crafting game from a First Nations Australian perspective about reviving the bush and love for Country as well as Earthlingo, a language-learning RPG made in Perth.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith

Julian Rizzo-Smith is an Afternoon & Nights Writer at PEDESTRIAN.TV. He has been writing for over five years, and has had past work appear in publications from IGN and Junkee to SBS PopAsia and ELLE Australia. In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the Alicia Camphuisen Best New Journalist award at the ACS IT Journalism Awards.

Julian has a strong background in covering pop and internet culture, queerness, identity, politics, fashion, and the intersection between those topics.

Julian's past work has seen him interview the likes of Rina Sawayama, Millie Bobby Brown, Beabadoobee, Henry Cavill, Shinichiro Watanabe, and G-Flip.

Having appeared and hosted panels at Oz Comic Con, SMASH! and PAX Australia, Julian's work has also led him to appear in the BBC, on ABC’s Stop Everything!, and as an expert opinion in a viral YouTube Reacts video.

You can contact Julian via any of the channels below.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.