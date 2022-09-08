Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 3 In Australia

The lineup of Nintendo Switch game launches for the back half of 2022 is looking pretty solid. We’ll be getting another entry in the Mario + Rabbids series, a long-awaited sequel to Bayonetta and new Pokémon games, all in the span of a couple of months. But before we get to those titles, we’ll be getting Splatoon 3 first.

During a Direct earlier this month, Nintendo gave us a big look at what we can expect in the upcoming sequel. The game will launch with 12 playable stages, some new Turf War mechanics and new weapons. You’ll also be able to play the fan-favourite Salmon Run mode whenever you want.

Kotaku Australia’s editor David recently got to visit Nintendo’s Australian office and play a few rounds of the game. He thought the single-player campaign was fairly reminiscent of the previous game’s and that the multiplayer mode was as strong as ever – “What I played of Splatoon 3 felt very Splatoon-y. If you’re a fan of this series, I’d say there’s reason to be excited.”

If you weren’t already hyped for the game, David’s hands-on experience will definitely help to get you there. Here’s where you can snag a copy of Splatoon 3 for cheap, along with with the Splatoon-themed Switch OLED and Pro Controller.

Where can you get Splatoon 3 for cheap?

Splatoon 3 is set to retail for $79.95, but The Gamesmen are offering it for $68. After that, pretty much every other major retailer in Australia is offering Splatoon 3 for $69.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Splatoon 3 in Australia:

It looks like Nintendo is going all-out for the launch of Splatoon 3, as it’s also releasing a Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED Model and a Pro Controller.

The only retailer offering a discount for the Splatoon OLED Switch is Amazon Australia, which has it for $518 – and you can pick up the Pro Controller for $99.95 through Dick Smith or Kogan. It’s also worth noting that the OLED doesn’t come with a copy of the game, so you’ll need to grab that separately.

Where can you preorder the Splatoon 3 Pro Controller for cheap?

Where can you grab the OLED Switch?

Splatoon 3 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 9 September.