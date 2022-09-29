See Games Differently

There’s A Splatoon 3 Sloshing Machine Exploit That Lets You Shoot Through Walls

September 29, 2022
Image: Kotaku Australia

If you feel like you’ve been seeing a lot of the Sloshing Machine weapon in Splatoon 3 lately, you’re not alone.

The Sloshing Machine was already emerging as one of the game’s early favourites. It’s a mortar-style weapon that deals massive splash damage, and handles like a Rapid Blaster. It’s kind of a lot to deal with already, and some in the community were already beginning to complain that it feels too overpowered. This week, the Sloshing Machine has gone to a whole other level.

Splatoon 3 players have realised they can use the Sloshing Machine, among a handful of other weapons, to wallbang. If you’ve never heard that phrase before, wallbanging is the practice of using exploits, bugs, or glitches to kill foes in online shooters through walls or cover without being able to see them.

A recent piece on Nintendo Life catalogues a few clear demonstrations of how players are using the exploit and what to look out for. Here’s a video from Twitter user Blossom_Spl.

And here’s what it looks like for those getting splatted, courtesy of Twitter user @just_phoeniiiix.

So, what’s actually happening here? Fired upward into a low-hanging ceiling, the inked area created by the Sloshing Machine appears to be passing through that ceiling and appearing on top. If you happen to be holding the high ground in that moment, you’ll suddenly find yourself with nowhere to run as ink covers the ground from out of nowhere. Death quickly follows the exploit granting the players on the lower floor a pretty serious advantage.

Other weapons players have found overlap with this exploit include splash-damage weapons like the Roller. At the time of writing, Nintendo is yet to acknowledge the problem though one imagines that a fix may already be in the works. The game’s most recent patches, however, have been dedicated to addressing its numerous connectivity issues and balancing in Splatfest. We’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for Nintendo to get on top of this one so, for now, all you can do is hang in there, Inklings, and stay off the high ground.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

