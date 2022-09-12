See Games Differently

Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 4 Is Getting A Switch Port Later This Year

Published 29 seconds ago: September 12, 2022 at 2:39 pm -
Image: Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4, Krome Studios

Brisbane developer Krome Studios has announced Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 will make its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 marked a design shift for the series, moving from the 3D platforming of the PS2 era to a more traditional 2D format. It was the first mainline entry in the series to embrace this approach fully and appeared to be based in style and principle on the Ty games created by fellow Brisbanites Halfbrick for the GameBoy Advance.

It originally launched in 2015 for the PC, and it seems to have stayed there. Of course, I could be wrong, but I think this might be the first and only time Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 has made the leap to another platform.

Ty 4 retains many of the mechanics and ideas in the 3D version — you’re still collecting opals and accessing new boomerang weapons. What was different about this game was that it gave you control over four playable characters — Ty, Sly, Shazza and Dennis. It also had 40 levels to complete, taking the Bush Rescue team on an adventure around their new home in Coolarangah, near Lake Burramudgee.

There’s no confirmed date for release yet, but Krome has stated that the game will be a digital-only release on the Nintendo Switch. Krome says more details on the launch will arrive before the end of 2022. It seems like there’ll be some level of community involvement as well, so keep an eye on Krome’s socials over the coming months if you want to get around it.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

