Hentai Game For Switch Allegedly Rejected By Nintendo For Uncensored Honkers

According to a publisher of hentai-related games, Nintendo has refreshed its stance on hentai games on the Switch eShop by allegedly rejecting one of their games for including “uncensored boobs”.

In a thread posted to Twitter last week, publisher Gamuzumi, who is responsible for publishing the Sakura Succubus adult visual novel series on Nintendo Switch consoles, revealed that Nintendo reportedly informed them that uncensored tah-tahs are no longer allowed on their consoles. Gamuzumi was reportedly informed by Nintendo that their new title Hot Tentacle Shooter was rejected for this reason.

So, the bad news first: We received an answer from Nintendo and now we have a confirmation that they do not allow uncensored boobs on their consoles now. 👇 https://t.co/fQBcGWDFEw — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

Basically, obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies. This means that now all games with boobs nudity should be censored and that’s why our game (Hot Tentacles Shoot) was rejected in the first place. — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

Also, our recently announced game, Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle, was also rejected due to having nudity. That’s all the info we have so far, we’ll try to send the games without nudity for approval again and see what they say and update the thread if necessary. — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

It’s a shame that now, all consoles have restrictions about nudity content, this probably will affect not only our games but also games from other publishers/devs, at least, we still can release the games censored. — Gamuzumi (@gamuzumi) September 30, 2022

While making sense considering Nintendo has long been considered the most family-friendly gaming company out of the big three, a Wall Street Journal report from 2017 included claims from Japanese developers that Nintendo “had expressed willingness to publish more risqué or violent titles”.

This could’ve potentially been in order to keep up with PlayStation and Microsoft, and resulted in the console getting its first NSFW game in the same year.

What’s surprising about this claim is just how many hentai games are available on the Nintendo Switch, which was a surprise to many in itself. Plenty of puzzle games and visual novels featuring big fat honkers and such can be found digitally on the Nintendo eShop, you don’t even need to look that hard.

However, this actually isn’t the first time a horny Nintendo Switch game has been pulled from the eShop for a nip slip. In 2019, Super Real Mahjong PV for the Nintendo Switch was released and then subsequently pulled after the glowing bar censors that covered ‘the bits’ proved to miss a few pixels.

So if Gamuzumi has been able to post milkers on main all this time, perhaps these situations were a fluke. Alas, for the time being, their Space Invaders clone for The Breast Appreciators, Hot Tentacle Shooter, is currently not available on Nintendo Switch until further notice.