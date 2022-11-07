Click Frenzy Has Deals If You Have Coin: The Best Tech And Gaming Bargains To Check Out

It’s that time of the year. The grotesquely massive Click Frenzy Main Event is back with thousands of deals from over a hundred of your favourite brands. Now’s the perfect time to start acting like a Gimmighoul and start counting your coins, so you can afford to go wild over these bargains.

Given its close proximity to Christmas, the Click Frenzy Main Event sale is the perfect time to nip that pesky Christmas shopping in the bud – and for a great price.

Whether you want to spoil yourself with a new gaming laptop or replace your drifty Joy-Cons, here’s everything you need to know about this three-day shopping extravaganza.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Everything you need to know about Click Frenzy’s 2022 Main Event

When is Click Frenzy 2022?

Click Frenzy’s Main Event will kick off *checks watch* today, November 8, from 7pm and end at midnight on Thursday, November 10. That means you have a solid 53 hours to lap up a bargain or try to snag one of the ultra-rare Go Wild 99% off deals.

The Best Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 deals

Bing Lee : Save on a range of tech and appliances, including the Google Nest Doorbell, Samsung T7 SSD, Samsung Galaxy A23 and more.

: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including the Google Nest Doorbell, Samsung T7 SSD, Samsung Galaxy A23 and more. Dell : Save up to 25% on XPS laptops Up to 40% off Business Laptops Up to 20% off on Dell Gaming Laptops

: The Good Guys : Save 20% off on a huge range of computers, tech and home appliances when you use the promo code FRENZY

: Save 20% off on a huge range of computers, tech and home appliances when you use the promo code Kogan: Up to 65% off tech, homewares and more

Up to 65% off tech, homewares and more Lenovo: Up to 50% off selected ThinkPad PCs Up to 30% off selected All-In-One desktops Up to 35% off Selected Yoga Premium laptop ranges Up to 40% off selected Legion Gaming PCs Up to 35% off selected PC accessories and monitors

Mwave : Save up to $700 off gaming PCs, up to $240 off monitors, up to $180 off graphics cards and more.

: Save up to $700 off gaming PCs, up to $240 off monitors, up to $180 off graphics cards and more. MyDeal: Prices slashed across home, tech, beauty and fashion

How can you get the best deals?

During the Main Event sale, Click Frenzy will also be offering its iconic Go Wild 99% Off Deals, which will feature a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV this year.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these Go Nuts deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals is extremely limited and considering the rarity of these discounts, expect to see them sell out in seconds.

You can keep track of these Go Wild offers through Click Frenzy’s emails and social media. This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.

We’ll be collecting some of the deals on offer during the event here, so bookmark this page and be sure to head back when the sale event starts.