Steam Replay 2022: What Games Did You Play The Most?

Ruby Innes

Published 10 hours ago: December 28, 2022 at 11:13 am
Filed to:2022
steamyear in review
Image: Valve

Now that the year is basically over, multiple gaming services have allowed us to look back at the year that was (in gaming). Nintendo has its Switch Year In Review, PlayStation has its Wrap-Up, and TrueAchievements provided a #MyYearOnXbox retrospective.

But what about PC gamers? What if consoles are, to quote Nacho Libre, “a-stinky” to you and you want nothing to do with them? Never fear, Steam is here with their Steam Replay 2022, which tells you just how much time you sunk into PC games this year, with statistics and everything.

If you’d like to check out your Steam Replay 2022, you can do so right here. That link will take you to the Steam website, where you’ll have to sign in if you haven’t already. If you’d like to do it on the Steam client, you’ll have to scroll down a bit on the homepage.

I thought it would be fun to discuss what we learned from our gaming habits this year based on our Steam Replay 2022 because I’m pretty surprised by mine!

This year, I played 27 games on PC in total, and 15 demos on top of that. If that sounds insane, never fear. That is simply the life of a games “journalist”. This year was my first full year in the industry so I had no choice but to play a bunch of new games, which took up 77% of the games I played this year. And a lot of them were indies, so they were pretty short!

That being said, this year was also the first time I played Red Dead Redemption 2 thanks to having a beefy gaming laptop to do so (thanks a lot, Allied Gaming!). Sans that game and Portal 2 (I go back to it once a year), every other game I played was an indie. Love that!

Of course, I spent the most time on my favourite game of this year, which was Cult of the Lamb. According to Steam, about a quarter of my PC gaming playtime was dedicated to Cult of the Lamb. According to my heart, a good amount of it is dedicated to praising the Lamb. Such is life!

But how about you? Any surprises in your Steam Replay 2022? Did any games pop up that you completely forgot you played? Or was there just one game that you played the entire time? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • 39 games, 16 new ones – Cult of the Lamb ftw – 43 demos and 1 playtest (not accounting for GoG, Blizzard, Rockstar, Epic, Uplay, Origin, PS5, and PC Game Pass games anyway….). Not a bad effort I guess?

    ….thinking I probably need to get more sun next year tho lol

