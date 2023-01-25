‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Community Review: Fire Emblem Engage

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: January 25, 2023 at 1:19 pm -
Filed to:community review
fire emblemfire emblem engageintelligent systemsNintendonintendo switchrpgsstrategystrategy gamesswitchtactics gamesturn based strategy
Community Review: Fire Emblem Engage
Image: Nintendo

Howdy folks! It’s time for our first game-specific Community Review of 2023!

The last time we saw the Community Review, we had a look at the year that was 2022 in gaming. However, we’re going back to form this time with one of the first big releases of this year: Fire Emblem Engage!

Fire Emblem Engage was released on January 20th 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It currently holds a Metascore of 82 and a User Score of 6.8 on Metacritic. With numbers like that, something tells me that the response is pretty mixed.

Sadly, we did not receive a review code for Fire Emblem Engage, so it did not fall into my sad, wet little hands.

Kotaku US posted their review round-up of what various outlets thought of Fire Emblem Engage, which seems to echo much of the same: great gameplay mechanics that harken back to the traditions of Fire Emblem as a series, but the story is a bit lacklustre.

In terms of what critics thought of it over here, scores range from above average to high.

GamesHub gave the game a 4/5, noting its “great improvements to the turn-based tactical combat system”. Press Start gave the game an 8/10, calling it “another great entry into the gilded halls of Fire Emblem.” Checkpoint Gaming gave it a 6.5/10, saying, “Its spectacular graphics are something to behold; it’s just a shame that it is accompanied by a story that falls completely flat and emblem heroes that are shadows of their former selves.”

I’m still keen to get my hands on it myself, as I was a big fan of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. If it isn’t obvious from purely the way that I am, I am an Edelgard girlie.

But enough about what everybody else thinks. What do you think of Fire Emblem Engage? Did it engage you? Is it the turn-based fantasy you hoped for? Are you living your Colgate: The Anime dreams? Let us know how you like it (or dislike it) in the comments!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.