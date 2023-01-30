The Good Guys Appears To Be Cancelling PSVR 2 Preorders Following Website Error

It appears that electronics retailer The Good Guys is cancelling some PSVR 2 preorders after an error on its website allowed customers to purchase the upcoming device at a discount.

Preorder customers began receiving emails over the last day or so informing them that their preorder had been cancelled. Kotaku Australia has viewed the email, sent to us by multiple customers this morning, which states that the discount was the result of an error and that “per the terms and conditions on our website, we will not be progressing with your order.” Customers are advised to expect a full refund within five business days.

The Good Guys lists its terms and conditions on its website. Under Section 7, “Cancellation of Orders”, The Good Guys states that it “reserves the right to cancel, at any time before delivery and for whatever reason, an Order that it has previously accepted.” Under the same heading, it states that cancellations will be applied where “Goods ordered were subject to an error on the Website, for example, in relation to a description, price or image, which was not discovered prior to the Order being accepted.”

Though the email sent to customers states that the error has been corrected, The Good Guys has seemingly pulled the PSVR 2 preorder page from its website entirely. Searching for the device on The Good Guys’ website leads to an Item Not Found page screenshotted below.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation VR 2 preorders have not yet been returned to The Good Guys’ website.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to The Good Guys, as well as the ACCC, for comment. We will update this piece with their responses. For now, if you did preorder the PSVR 2 from The Good Guys and used the discount code, we’d recommend you check your email.