Rihanna’s Halftime Show Looked Like A Smash Bros. Stage

Look, you probably saw the show and noticed it straight anyway regardless, but just in case you didn’t, here are a bunch of people all making the same joke: that Rihanna’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl tonight looked just like a Smash Bros. stage.

To be fair, it’s not really a joke. More a case of just stating the clearly obvious. All that was missing some some backup dancer getting punched into space.

This year's Halftime Show was a SMASHING SUCCESS! pic.twitter.com/s4hkNa0NAf — Scott Frerichs🏳️‍🌈 (@KaiserNeko) February 13, 2023

Rhianna’s halftime performance stage: pic.twitter.com/ZUUwqaEaaI — The GRiZ Father (@MikeBrolumbus13) February 13, 2023

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

https://twitter.com/a/status/1624964753151131648

La presentación de Rihanna en el medio tiempo del Super Smash Bowl pic.twitter.com/Y6G7rWCWXC — Guatefornication (@DreamOfGuate) February 13, 2023

No sabía si iba cantar Rihanna o se iban a armar las retas en el smash pic.twitter.com/fVNY1LfgG7 — Robin❤️ (@robinmenorqtres) February 13, 2023

In case you want to read more about the performance itself — one of the all-time great Super Bowl halftime shows