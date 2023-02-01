Team Cherry Files Trademarks For Mysterious ‘Fearless Fox’ Project

Team Cherry, the developer behind Metroidvania smash-hit Hollow Knight, has filed a new trademark for Fearless Fox, which could signal the new title being developed by the studio.

On February 21st, 2019, Adelaide-based development studio Team Cherry filed a Class 9 trademark for the title “Fearless Fox”, listing it as ‘computer game software’. If we send our memories back to that time, it was only a week after Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced.

With an announcement that big, it’s understandable that something as simple as an Australian trademark would only send small ripples in the news cycle. However, we’ve now seen the Fearless Fox name pop up again in a new trademark filing.

As reported by NME, Team Cherry has been spotted in IP Australia (the trademark body for the Australian Government) towards the end of last month.

On January 27th, 2023, Team Cherry requested for its initial Class 9 trademark for Fearless Fox to be expanded beyond just ‘computer game software’ with the addition of a Class 42 trademark. The Class 42 trademark essentially surrounds everything to do with the designing and programming of the trademarked title.

Then on January 31st, 2023, Team Cherry filed Class 28 and 41 trademarks for Fearless Fox, with Class 28 consisting of items surrounding toys and Class 41 surrounding entertainment services.

Taking all of these trademarks into account, it’s hard to look at Fearless Fox as anything other than a new video game. That being said, Team Cherry is yet to publicly acknowledge Fearless Fox‘s existence or reveal what the product is.

Thankfully, while we wait for Fearless Fox to be revealed by the studio, we still have Hollow Knight: Silksong to look forward to. Although the game doesn’t have a concrete release date as of yet, it has been confirmed that we should be seeing the much-hyped sequel come out sometime in the first half of this year.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will also be a day-one Xbox Game Pass title, but it won’t be an Xbox exclusive as Team Cherry has confirmed the title will be released on all current and next-gen platforms (PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5). I personally can’t wait!