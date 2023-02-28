Amazon And Big W Are Selling Metroid Prime Remastered For Cheap

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Good morning to those who were hoping to score a cheap copy of Metroid Prime Remastered this weekend.

Earlier this week, our friends in the US brought you a story about how boxed, retail copies of Metroid Prime Remastered were disappearing as scalpers and collectors went absolutely HAM on its release. As the game’s physical launch on Friday in Australia looms, Amazon has dropped the game’s price by 18%, making it one of the better buys around right now.

Amazon’s got the game for a low, low $49, down from its RRP of $59.95. Look, yes, it’s only ten bucks, but here’s my counterargument: ten bucks is ten bucks. Further, I would argue that I would (and did) pay more for the game on the digital Switch eShop.

Amazon’s price is a competitive price match on Big W’s deal, which also listed the game for $49. You can also try to secure a copy from Big W on the day, but remember that Big Dub does not typically keep a lot of stock on hand. Being fresh out by lunchtime is par for the course. If you were set on getting it from Big W, then preordering online for in-store pick up will 100% be the way to go.

Your third option is to risk it for the biscuit, put that Big W deal in your pocket and head to EB Games on launch day for a price match.

You have what you need, bounty hunters. May you come home with a cheap copy of Metroid Prime Remastered firmly in your grasp. Retail copies launch Friday, March 3.

So ends your morning Deals Alert. May your morph balls never run out of bombs, my friends. Have a great day.