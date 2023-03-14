Resident Evil 4 Recreated In Lego Form Looks Awesome

Later this month, Resident Evil 4’s big, fancy remake will be released on consoles and PC. And it looks great! However, someone has remade the iconic opening of the game as a Lego video game and now I want to play this different but awesome-looking take on an RE4 remake.

Released back in 2005, Resident Evil 4 took the long-running horror franchise from Capcom in a new direction. Starring Leon from Resident Evil 2, this beloved sequel ditched the static cameras and tank controls of the older entries and moved to an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective while also upping the action. The end result was a phenomenal game that I still think about (and buy) all these years later. And a new video shows what would happen if you took that same basic setup, but replaced the dingy maps and realistic-visuals with a lot of digital Lego bricks.

Created by Cara Aleatorio, the clearly titled “LEGO RESIDENT EVIL 4 ANIMATION” may not win any awards for its to-the-point name, but everything else about this short video is wonderful. In the video, uploaded yesterday, Aleatorio uses audio from the original game (not the upcoming remake or its recent demo) to recreate the first few minutes of RE4.

And this isn’t just a recreation of the cutscenes. Instead, Aleatorio actually includes Lego-ifed gameplay featuring Leon walking around and shooting birds and enemies alike. The pistol he’s using isn’t an actual Lego piece as far as I can tell, but I’ll let that slide because it looks so good and feels appropriately Lego-y. I also appreciate all the tiny details included in the video, like the way the laser can be seen reflecting off nearby Lego bricks and items. Or the small fingerprints and scratches seen on some bricks. At times, this seems like it was made with real bricks!

However, according to Aleatorio, this was actually created digitally in Blender. They say it took about two months and 3000 images to create the short four-minute video. And at the very end of the short, you can spot some behind-the-scenes footage of them manually animating this awesome Lego recreation.

Now, we just need to convince everyone involved to approve and make a Lego version of Resident Evil 4 so I can actually spin-kick a maniac villager using the minifig version of Leon. Until then, I guess I’ll just be happy with the soon-to-be-released remake arriving on March 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That’s good too, I guess…