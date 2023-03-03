ScribbleTaku 2

Hello folks! Back at it again!

I hope you’ve had a lovely week. It’s been a tiring one over our way and I don’t know about you, but I am ready to melt into this weekend like a stick of butter in the hot, unforgiving sun.

Last week‘s Scribbletaku was an ode to one of Crystal Dynamics’ lost treasures. A funny little guy that is aching for a revival. A lizard that loves television. It’s Gex!

The winner of last week’s round was namiwakiru, who has swiped Mad Danny‘s crown. Oh my, shouts out!

Alright, this one is a game that actually hasn’t released yet. What is it?