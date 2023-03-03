‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: March 3, 2023 at 4:33 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello folks! Back at it again!

I hope you’ve had a lovely week. It’s been a tiring one over our way and I don’t know about you, but I am ready to melt into this weekend like a stick of butter in the hot, unforgiving sun.

Last week‘s Scribbletaku was an ode to one of Crystal Dynamics’ lost treasures. A funny little guy that is aching for a revival. A lizard that loves television. It’s Gex!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Square Enix

The winner of last week’s round was namiwakiru, who has swiped Mad Danny‘s crown. Oh my, shouts out!

Alright, this one is a game that actually hasn’t released yet. What is it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.