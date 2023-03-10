‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
ScribbleTaku 2

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 10, 2023 at 4:34 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey folks! Hope your week has been silly, goofy, and full of nincompoopery.

Last week‘s ScribbleTaku was based on a game that I had a whale of a time with in its demo, and truly can’t wait to see the full release of. Considered by many to be the ‘human Lemmings‘, it’s Humanity!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Enhance

If you haven’t given it a try, I highly suggest downloading the demo. It’s a whole lot of fun, and there’s plenty to get out of it once you’re done with the main levels thanks to a whole library of user-made levels!

The winner of this round is the returning king, the mad king even. It’s Mad Danny! Shouts out!

Now, who is this girl? What game is she from?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

