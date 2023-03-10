ScribbleTaku 2

Hey folks! Hope your week has been silly, goofy, and full of nincompoopery.

Last week‘s ScribbleTaku was based on a game that I had a whale of a time with in its demo, and truly can’t wait to see the full release of. Considered by many to be the ‘human Lemmings‘, it’s Humanity!

If you haven’t given it a try, I highly suggest downloading the demo. It’s a whole lot of fun, and there’s plenty to get out of it once you’re done with the main levels thanks to a whole library of user-made levels!

The winner of this round is the returning king, the mad king even. It’s Mad Danny! Shouts out!

Now, who is this girl? What game is she from?