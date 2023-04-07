‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Goo News, ELEGOO’s Mars And Saturn 3D Printers Are Currently On Sale

Published 4 hours ago: April 7, 2023 at 10:30 am
Filed to:3d printing
Image: ELEGOO
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page.

While resin 3D printers are a great option when it comes to printing the finer details of small print jobs, these machines usually come with a hefty price tag. However, a few printers from ELEGOO’s Saturn and Mars series – along with accessories, like resin, air purifiers and build plates – are currently on sale. If you’re currently using a filament printer and are looking to upgrade to something with a higher print fidelity, or your current resin printer doesn’t have the print space you need, these deals might be the push you’ve been looking for.

What ELEGOO printers are on sale?

ELEGOO Saturn S MSLA 3D Printer
Image: ELEGOO

Here are all the ELEGOO printers that are currently on sale:

There’s a slight catch because, of course, there is. These discount prices are only available if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. If you’ve never had a Prime membership before, you’ll get a free 30-day trial when you sign up, which will become $6.99/month after this introductory period expires.

The ELEGOO Saturn and Mars series are all Masked Stereolithography Apparatus (MSLA) 3D printers that use a vat of liquid photosensitive resin and an array of UV LED lights to form objects. To print objects, the Saturn and Mars series use an LCD photomask to quickly flash the resin with the UV lights while moving layer by layer, which causes it to harden and cure.

Unlike filament printers, where the layering is much more obvious, the surface finish of these resin printers is considerably smoother with overall better print quality.

What can these ELEGOO Saturn printers do?

ELEGOO Saturn 2 MSLA 3D Printer
Image: ELEGOO

If you’re looking for a good entry-level resin printer, the ELEGOO Mars 3 isn’t a bad place to start. It’s got a fairly simple interface, with a print volume of 142 x 89 x 175mm. It uses a 4K monochrome LCD, giving it a higher print resolution for some detailed prints. If you want to learn the ins and outs of 3D printing – or you don’t think you’ll be doing a lot of big print jobs, the Mars series goes alright.

What makes the ELEGOO Saturn series significant is its size, making it a great upgrade option if your current resin 3D printer is a bit on the smaller side. The Saturn S uses a 4K HD monochrome LCD, which allows for a more accurate print of much finer detailed objects.

It has a fairly large printing volume of 196 x 122 x 1210mm, making it a great option if you plan on making big 3D print jobs. It also gives you more space to print multiple parts in a single job. So if your 3D printing goals involve making a lot of tabletop gaming miniatures, the Saturn’s larger print volume will let you bump up the total number of figures and objects you can produce per session.

The ELEGOO Saturn 2 has a slightly bigger print volume of 219 x 123 x 250mm, and uses an 8K monochrome LCD, giving it a higher print resolution to really help you create the finer details of your job.

One thing worth noting is that none of these ELEGOO printers comes with any resin, so you’ll need to buy some separately beforehand if you want to start printing straight away. You can grab a 500g bottle of resin here.

A quick note for beginner resin printer users

Image: ELEGOO

If this is your first time using a resin printer, it’s important that you wash off the excess liquid resin when your print job is done. After that, you’ll need to dry it and then post-cure it by exposing it to UV light and heat.

Washing and curing your 3D print is an essential part of the printing process. Curing your print job helps to harden and strengthen the resin by completing its polymerization process, while washing helps to remove any excess uncured resin from its surface.

You can check out the full ELEGOO sale here, which includes 3D printers along with accessories, such as resin, air purifiers, and build plates.

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

