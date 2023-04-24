Markiplier Enters Hollywood With Iron Lung’s Movie Adaptation

Markiplier is making his way to the big screen.

Per Deadline, the popular YouTuber (real name Mark Fishbach) has started production on Iron Lung, a theatrical film adaptation based on the 2022 video game of the same name. Fishbach will direct, produce, write and star in the flick, which is currently shooting in Austin, TX and co-stars Caroline Rose Kaplan (The Plot Against America). He’s been a household name in the YouTube games space for years now, and was one of the platform’s highest-paid content creators during 2022. He originally came to fame with his Let’s Plays of popular action and survival horror games like Five Nights at Freddy’s (which is also getting a movie), so this brings things full circle.

Iron Lung released last year (March for Windows, December for Nintendo Switch) from Dusk developer David Szymanski. The first-person horror game is set in the future and stars an unnamed convict stuck in the titular submarine. As part of their prison sentence, the convict has to use the Iron Lung to mine for resources in an ocean of blood on a desolate moon. The game proper received solid reviews when it released, with praise particularly given towards its atmosphere and sound design.

Following Fishbach’s announcement, Szymanski revealed he’s been “heavily involved” with Iron Lung’s adaptation, from the script to its current production, where he’ll have a cameo. “I couldn’t be happier with how it’s turning out so far,” he said. “This is going to be something very special, and very wild.”