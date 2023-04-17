‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Tears Of The Kingdom Sleuths Have Already Figured Out Zelda’s Location

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: April 17, 2023 at 2:36 pm -
Filed to:Nintendo
nintendo switchprincess zeldaswitchthe legend of zeldathe legend of zelda tears of the kingdomzelda
Tears Of The Kingdom Sleuths Have Already Figured Out Zelda’s Location
Image: Nintendo

“Link,” says Princess Zelda in the final gameplay trailer for May’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, “You must find me.” Her location, it seems, is supposed to be a mystery.

Bet, said the Zelda: Breath of the Wild community, who have had years to scour the game’s world map and no its every rocky contour like the back of their hands.

(I’m putting a spoiler warning on this in case, god forbid, this turns out to be an important plot point or something.)

Kotaku AU Spoiler Warning
Image: Kotaku Australia

If the location of Princess Zelda was supposed to be one of Tears of the Kingdom‘s greater secrets, it isn’t any more. Using nothing more than their own encyclopedic knowledge of Breath of the Wild‘s Hyrule world map, fans have identified Zelda’s location in the trailer using nothing more than the rock formations and small points of interest in the two shots she is visible.

At first, using pure triangulation, Reddit sleuths thought she was in the southern reaches on the other side of Lake Hylia. They were close but ultimately incorrect. The truth, from a lore perspective, is perhaps a little more obvious.

A Twitter detective named Luigi used the landscape in the background to identify the spot and confirmed it by lining up the location in BotW and overlapping the two shots. She’s behind the ruined Temple of Time in the Great Plateau, close to where Link started his adventure in BotW. Upon reflection, I suppose it makes sense that that’s where she’d be.

So there you go. If it turns out that figuring out the location of Princess Zelda plays a part in Tears of the Kingdom‘s wider story, now you’ve got a headstart.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.