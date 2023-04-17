Tears Of The Kingdom Sleuths Have Already Figured Out Zelda’s Location

“Link,” says Princess Zelda in the final gameplay trailer for May’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, “You must find me.” Her location, it seems, is supposed to be a mystery.

Bet, said the Zelda: Breath of the Wild community, who have had years to scour the game’s world map and no its every rocky contour like the back of their hands.

(I’m putting a spoiler warning on this in case, god forbid, this turns out to be an important plot point or something.)

If the location of Princess Zelda was supposed to be one of Tears of the Kingdom‘s greater secrets, it isn’t any more. Using nothing more than their own encyclopedic knowledge of Breath of the Wild‘s Hyrule world map, fans have identified Zelda’s location in the trailer using nothing more than the rock formations and small points of interest in the two shots she is visible.

I can’t get over this image of someome triangulating Zelda’s map coordinates based purely off shit in the background like the fucking Shia LaBeouf flag. pic.twitter.com/r7Pm4gPXNR — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) April 15, 2023

At first, using pure triangulation, Reddit sleuths thought she was in the southern reaches on the other side of Lake Hylia. They were close but ultimately incorrect. The truth, from a lore perspective, is perhaps a little more obvious.

By perfectly overlapping the background in these shots with BotW we can pinpoint Zelda’s location: she’s in the Great Plateau, behind the Temple of Time. #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/cZ654ROkUF — Luigi (@looygi) April 15, 2023

A Twitter detective named Luigi used the landscape in the background to identify the spot and confirmed it by lining up the location in BotW and overlapping the two shots. She’s behind the ruined Temple of Time in the Great Plateau, close to where Link started his adventure in BotW. Upon reflection, I suppose it makes sense that that’s where she’d be.

So there you go. If it turns out that figuring out the location of Princess Zelda plays a part in Tears of the Kingdom‘s wider story, now you’ve got a headstart.