Xbox Has Taken Chunky Bites Out Of Its Biggest Games’ Prices On Steam

Publisher sales on Steam are a perfect opportunity for publishers to throw a big ol’ sale and spotlight their titles. With a company like Xbox, their Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam warrants a whole post thanks to all the studios they have under their wing.

As Kotaku AU’s resident cheapskate, I’ve gathered many of the best deals on new games, old games, and game bundles from the Xbox Publisher Sale, with a whole lot of these titles not even being marketed as part of the sale despite having fat discounts! I won’t let them hide, especially when they’re good games for great prices! I was literally thinking the other day about how expensive the Age of Empires games are, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that all of them are on sale. It rocks!

There’s also another sale, the Supergiant Publisher Sale, running with four days left (ends April 28th) that you should definitely check out too. They’ve got Hades at half price, as well as 80% off of Bastion, Pyre, and Transistor. If you’re a fan of at least one of those titles, why not check out what else Supergiant has done?

The Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam will be running until May 5th, so you’ve got a little over a week to jump on these deals. Anywho, let’s just right into it!

Note: The prices listed are Australian prices. For your own local pricing, you can follow the links.

The best deals from the Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam

Bundles

Xbox Game Studios Narrative Bundle – $33.96 (68% off) As Dusk Falls Tell Me Why Pentiment

– $33.96 (68% off) Xbox Game Studios Classics 1 – $20.19 (83% off) Deadlight The Mawsome Pack Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Recore: Definite Edition Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

– $20.19 (83% off) Xbox Game Studios Classics 2 – $12.14 (81% off) Dust Kalimba Lococycle Ms. Splosion Man

– $12.14 (81% off) Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Collection – $75.95 (71% off) Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition plus DLC: Lords of the West Dawn of the Dukes Dynasties of India Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition plus DLC: United States Civilization Mexico Civilization The African Royals Knights of the Mediterranean Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition Age of Mythology: Extended Edition plus DLC: Tale of the Dragon

– $75.95 (71% off) Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $19.98 (60% off) Halo: Reach Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Halo 2: Anniversary Halo 3 Halo 3: ODST

– $19.98 (60% off) Ori: The Collection – $13.92 (80% off) Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– $13.92 (80% off) Costume Quest 1 & 2 Bundle – $8.68 (70% off) Costume Quest Costume Quest 2 (not on sale outside of this bundle)

– $8.68 (70% off)

Games

Enjoy!