Xbox Has Taken Chunky Bites Out Of Its Biggest Games’ Prices On Steam

Published 2 hours ago: April 24, 2023 at 3:56 pm -
Filed to:bargains
dealssalesteamXbox
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Publisher sales on Steam are a perfect opportunity for publishers to throw a big ol’ sale and spotlight their titles. With a company like Xbox, their Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam warrants a whole post thanks to all the studios they have under their wing.

As Kotaku AU’s resident cheapskate, I’ve gathered many of the best deals on new games, old games, and game bundles from the Xbox Publisher Sale, with a whole lot of these titles not even being marketed as part of the sale despite having fat discounts! I won’t let them hide, especially when they’re good games for great prices! I was literally thinking the other day about how expensive the Age of Empires games are, and I was pleasantly surprised to see that all of them are on sale. It rocks!

There’s also another sale, the Supergiant Publisher Sale, running with four days left (ends April 28th) that you should definitely check out too. They’ve got Hades at half price, as well as 80% off of Bastion, Pyreand Transistor. If you’re a fan of at least one of those titles, why not check out what else Supergiant has done?

The Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam will be running until May 5th, so you’ve got a little over a week to jump on these deals. Anywho, let’s just right into it!

Note: The prices listed are Australian prices. For your own local pricing, you can follow the links.

The best deals from the Xbox Publisher Sale on Steam

Image: Xbox

Bundles

  • Xbox Game Studios Narrative Bundle$33.96 (68% off)
    • As Dusk Falls
    • Tell Me Why
    • Pentiment
  • Xbox Game Studios Classics 1 $20.19 (83% off)
    • Deadlight
    • The Mawsome Pack
    • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
    • Recore: Definite Edition
    • Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
  • Xbox Game Studios Classics 2$12.14 (81% off)
    • Dust
    • Kalimba
    • Lococycle
    • Ms. Splosion Man
  • Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Collection $75.95 (71% off)
    • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
    • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition plus DLC:
      • Lords of the West
      • Dawn of the Dukes
      • Dynasties of India
    • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition plus DLC:
      • United States Civilization
      • Mexico Civilization
      • The African Royals
      • Knights of the Mediterranean
    • Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
    • Age of Mythology: Extended Edition plus DLC:
      • Tale of the Dragon
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection $19.98 (60% off)
    • Halo: Reach
    • Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
    • Halo 2: Anniversary
    • Halo 3
    • Halo 3: ODST
  • Ori: The Collection$13.92 (80% off)
    • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Costume Quest 1 & 2 Bundle $8.68 (70% off)
    • Costume Quest
    • Costume Quest 2 (not on sale outside of this bundle)
Image: Xbox

Games

Enjoy!

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

