Spider-Man 2 PS5 Consoles And Accessories Are Now Available For Pre-Order [Updated]

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will probably be the biggest PlayStation 5 game of the year, and its limited edition console is already going fast. Pre-orders for the $600 (USD) bundle went live on July 28, and the special Spidey accessories look likely to sell out fast.

Editor’s note: we’ve updated this piece to reflect Australian prices and availability.

In addition to a PS5, the bundle also comes with a red and black DualSense controller and custom PS5 faceplates, the designs for both of which allude to the game’s Spider-Man/Venom showdown and, frankly, look pretty cool. It also comes with a digital download code for the game on October 20, while the limited edition hardware and peripherals ship on September 1.

The whole bundle, as well as the accessories separately, are all available to preorder now. So if you already own a PS5, you can grab just the controller from Amazon, JB Hi-Fi or Big W again for $124.

Australian customers can preorder Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 limited edition bundle via Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and Big W for $964.

The faceplates are also available for purchase separately, but it looks like most Australian retailers are sold out. In fact, some have already spotted scalpers attempting to resell the limited edition merch on eBay, though fortunately none of it has sold out just yet.

We got our best look yet at Spider-Man 2 with a 12-minute gameplay preview back during Sony’s May gaming showcase. This time around, Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be teaming up, with the ability to swap either hero out on the fly and make use of their separate gadgets and fighting styles. The story, meanwhile, focuses on the duo fighting Kraven the Hunter and, eventually, the symbiote Venom.

Unlike Spider-Man: Miles Morales and some of Sony’s other big first-party PlayStation blockbusters, Spider-Man 2 is a “next-gen” exclusive, so longtime fans will have to look into upgrading if they haven’t already. Fortunately, they have a slick new limited edition bundle to help them make the decision.

