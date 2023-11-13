Here’s What You’ll Pay For The PlayStation Portal In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We now have Australian pricing and a local release date for the PlayStation Portal.

Announced by EB Games this morning, the PlayStation Portal wireless handheld will launch in Australia on February 2, 2024, and it will set you back $329.95. At the time of writing, I’ve only found the device available for preorder at three major retailers — Amazon, EB Games and JB Hi-Fi. You’ll find links to those stores below.

The PlayStation Portal is Sony’s crack at a remote screen for the PS5. The PlayStation Portal uses your home Wifi signal to stream games from your PS5 directly to the handheld’s screen, allowing you to take your games with you into other rooms in the house without moving the entire console.

It’s a device with a very specific use case — some of you will find its feature set quite valuable. Others will struggle to think of a device that would be less useful to them. There is no in-between on this one, and I think Sony knows that. For more on the PlayStation Portal, you can read Kotaku US’ first impressions of the device right over here. We look forward to bringing you our own impressions in the future.

Where to preorder the PlayStation Portal in Australia

The PlayStation Portal becomes the latest Sony device to get a launch date in February, with its upcoming PS5 branded Pulse Elite headphones landing in the same window. Though still unconfirmed, it is looking more and more likely that the PS5 Slim will land about the same time.

So there you go. The PlayStation Portal is $330 in Australia. Thoughts and feelings? Get in the comments. Let me know.