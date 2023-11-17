14 Ugly Pop Culture Christmas Sweaters to Gift to Your Mates This Year

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ugly is the new cool. From Crocs to printed wide-leg jeans, fashion is becoming less about what we wear and more about how confidently we wear it. So, what better way to confidently show off your hobbies to the world than with one of these ugly Christmas sweaters with a pop culture twist?

These nerdy Christmas sweaters include games, anime and memes, so there will definitely be something that catches your eye — even as a gift idea for someone else.

We scoured the internet for hours looking for these ugly Christmas sweaters, so take a peek and let us know what you love.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Typo

You can tell a lot about a person from their favourite Simpsons character. For example, if they like Bart, they’re a cheeky little guy. Lisa fans enjoy studying and a stimulating conversation. Ralph fans, on the other hand, are here for a good time, and probably some digit-to-nose action. This Christmas sweater will let them express themselves in the only way they know how.

You can buy this Ralph sweater here:

Image: Typo

As the Christmas season draws near, we’re exposed to carols, decorations and fruit mince pies. But it isn’t all bad, especially because we get to watch Christmas movies. The Grinch is a family favourite, so why not get into the Grinchmas spirit by wearing this very colourful sweater.

You can get The Grinch sweater here:

Image: BoxLunch

The best thing about this Sonic sweater isn’t that it makes you go fast, or that it makes chili dogs taste like heaven. The best thing is that you can pair them with matching Sonic Crocs, so you’ll become the coolest person at the dinner table this Christmas.

Shop the Sonic Christmas sweater here:

Image: BoxLunch

If there’s one Christmas sweater on this list that definitely doesn’t fit the definition of ‘ugly’, it’s this super adorable one from Kiki’s Delivery Service. With a soft pink and purple colour scheme and the charming cat, Jiji, this sweater is one you’ll want to wear year-round.

You can buy the Kiki’s Delivery Service Christmas sweater here:

Image: Etsy

It might be an old meme, but noseless Gordon Ramsay with the text ‘sosig!’ never fails to make us laugh. So here it is, the classic meme on a Christmas Crismis sweater.

You can shop the Sosig Gordon Ramsay Christmas sweater here:

Image: BoxLunch

Get ready to Naruto run your way into this ugly Christmas sweater.

Sporting the iconic Akatsuki symbol and a mix of Sharingan and the Uchiha clan crest, you’ll be the envy of all of your anime-loving friends at your Christmas gathering. Believe it!

Shop the Itachi sweater here:

Image: Numskull

When you feel like taking a break from waging war on the Covenant, don’t forget to wish your nearest and dearest ‘Happy Halo-Days’ with this official Numskull Christmas sweater. We would argue that this nerdy Christmas sweater is one of the coolest on this list.

You can get the Halo sweater here:

Image: DinosaurDeathDay

Here’s another meme Christmas sweater. You loved him in Pulp Fiction, Batman Returns and that one Fatboy Slim music video. Now you can show off your love with a fancy Walken in a Winter Wonderland sweater.

Shop the Christopher Walken Christmas sweater here:

Image: Popgear

What better way to celebrate the release of Spider-Man 2 than with this cute little Venom number from Popgear. It’s officially licensed too, so you can be sure that the quality will be top notch.

You can buy the Venom sweater here:

Image: Pokemon

Gotta collect all them nerdy Christmas sweaters!

Show some Pokemon pride at Christmas dinner with this officially licensed Christmas sweater. The subtle design centres around the franchise’s mascot, Pikachu, and features Pokeballs and lightning bolts.

You can buy the Pokemon Christmas sweater here:

Image: Zavvi

Everybody’s favourite video game dragon is back in the spirit of an ugly Christmas sweater. Now that the remastered trilogy has been on the shelves for a few years now, the love for Spyro has been reignited – literally.

You can shop the Spyro Christmas sweater here:

Image: Zavvi

Did you even have a childhood if you didn’t play Crash Bandicoot on your PlayStation?

Wumpa fruit is sure to taste all the more sweeter as does beating your cousins in an old-school Crash Racing course when you’re wearing this Happy Crashmas sweatshirt.

You can buy the Crash Bandicoot Christmas sweater here:

Image: Zavvi

Even the Sith don’t seem to mind dialling down their ambitions for galactic conquest during the holidays.

In fact, deception proves useful when you’re trying to smuggle presents into the house beneath the recipient’s unsuspecting nose.

That’s why you need this ‘Have A Merry Sithmas’ knitted jumper for Christmas Day. What’s a better way at embracing the dark side than counting the number of presents under the tree for you?

You can buy the Darth Vader Christmas sweater here:

Image: Numskull

Finally, we couldn’t do a list of dorky Christmas sweaters without including one with our favourite moustachioed plumber.

Channel the iconic Nintendo game with this Super Mario Christmas sweater.

You can buy the Super Mario Christmas sweatshirt here:

Lead image credit: Typo/Nintendo

