Humble Is Offering An Absurd Amount Of Hellboy Comics For Under $30

If you’ve never dipped your toes into the world of Mike Mignola’s Hellboy, today is the day you rectify that mistake. Humble Bundle is currently offering a huge collection of Hellboy comics.

If you’ve never read a Hellboy comic before, the series follows the titular character, a hulking half-demon who works for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, battling various monsters, ghouls and occultists. Drawing heavy inspiration from various pieces of folklore, classic horror stories and old pulp adventures, the series is a fantastic ride and one of the most enduring comic runs of the past 30 years.

This Humble Bundle collects the main Hellboy series, along with a few extra odds and ends (there are 36 digital items included worth $425, all up). If your exposure to Hellboy is mostly informed by the movies, you’ll be surprised by how different these comic stories are.

As far as cartoonists go, Mignola is one of the best to ever do it. I love how his art looks like it was carved into the page with those thin ink lines and thick patches of shadows. Alan Moore once called his art a combination of German Expressionism and Jack Kirby, and that pretty much hits the nail on the head.

The Hellboy comics represent the lion’s share of Mignola’s published art and it’s a real treat watching his unique style evolve as you read through it (if you can get your hands on it, I highly recommend the Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom team-up graphic novel he drew).

Even when Mignola drops off art duties to focus solely on writing, Duncan Fegredo manages to knock it out of the park with work that still feels in line with previous Hellboy stories while still being its own thing. Interpretation, not imitation.

It’s worth noting that this Humble bundle only touches the main Hellboy series and doesn’t include anything from the various BPRD and solo- series that have been published. Here’s hoping Humble drops a BPRD or a wider Mignola-verse collection bundle sooner rather than later.

What do you get in the Hellboy Humble Bundle?

The twelve volumes of the main Hellboy series and the two Hellboy in Hell collections are well worth the $30, but the inclusion of a few one-shots, spin-off graphic novels and anthology collections are a welcome bonus.

There are also a couple of prose novels and short story collections – which aren’t written by Mignola – if you prefer your Hellboy stories without pictures. It’s always fun to see how other creators interpret the Hellboy universe.

Here’s what the basic $1.57 bundle will get you:

Hellboy Volume 1: Seed of Destruction

Ghost/Hellboy Special

Itty Bitty Hellboy

Hellboy Winter Special 2016

Hellboy: Odd Jobs (anthology of short stories)

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $15.72:

Hellboy Volume 2: Wake the Devil

Hellboy Volume 3: The Chained Coffin and Others

Hellboy Volume 4: The Right Hand of Doom

Hellboy Volume 5: Conqueror Worm

Hellboy: Into the Silent Sea OGN

Hellboy: All-Seeing Eye (novel)

Hellboy: Oddest Jobs (anthology of short stories)

Hellboy Winter Special 2017

Hellboy Winter Special 2018

Hellboy Winter Special 2019

Hellboy: Krampusnacht one-shot

Hellboy vs. Lobster Johnson in: The Ring of Death one-shot

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $28.29:

Hellboy Volume 6: Strange Places

Hellboy Volume 7: The Troll Witch and Others

Hellboy Volume 8: Darkness Calls

Hellboy Volume 9: The Wild Hunt

Hellboy Volume 10: The Crooked Man and Others

Hellboy Volume 11: The Bride of Hell and Others

Hellboy Volume 12: The Storm and the Fury

Hellboy in Hell Volume 1: The Descent

Hellboy in Hell Volume 2: The Death Card

Hellboy: 25 Years of Covers

Hellboy: Weird Tales

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land mini-series

Hellboy: An Assortment of Horrors (anthology of short stories)

Hellboy: Emerald Hell (novel)

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Beast of Vargu one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Long Night at Goloski Station one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Seven Wives Club one-shot

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: Her Fatal Hour one-shot

The Hellboy Humble Bundle is available here.

