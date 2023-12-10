This Week In Games Australia: God Of War, Pokemon, And Flipping Houses

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

Folks, it’s the second-last TWIGA column of the year! We did it. We’ve made it through Silly Season intact for another year.

This week, it’s the last of the big names ahead of Christmas. God of War Ragnarok is getting a surprise, free DLC pack as a little holiday gift. Valhalla adds a roguelite game that can be run for loot and assorted goodies, with a different outcome each time. House Flipper 2 drops this week — a game for those who, like me, dream of owning property but probably never will, thanks to Australia’s 30-year commitment to screwing Millennials over.

There’s also a Stargate SG1 game dropping this week? Hadn’t heard anything about it. One for my fellow Teal’c enjoyers. Stellaris Nexus also drops this week, the T20 Big Bash Cricket version of grand strategy. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet‘s next DLC, The Indigo Disk also arrives, as does Whispers in the Walls, the latest Warframe expansion.

We’ll be back for one last TWIGA column next week before we head off on our Christmas holiday break. See you then, legends.

December 12

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla (PS5, PS4)

Hammerwatch (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4)

United 1944 (PC)

Early access

December 13

House Flipper 2 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Pioneers of Pagonia (PC)

Stargate: Timekeepers (PC)

Stellaris Nexus (PC)

Warframe: Whispers in the Walls (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

December 14

Bahnsen Knights (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

CUSTOM MECH WARS (PS5, PC)

Gnosia (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS5, PC, PS4)

My Little Blood Cult (PC)

Early access

Palia (NS)

Paranoid (PC)

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2 – The Indigo Disk (NS)

River Tails: Stronger Together (PC)

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death (PC)

Early access

December 15

Asgard’s Wrath II (QUEST 2, QUEST 3)

Front Mission 1st Limited Edition (PS5)

Retail

Metro Quester (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (PS5, NS)

Retail

Trinity Fusion (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

World of Horror (NS)

Retail

