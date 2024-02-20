Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Princess Peach: Showtime In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After almost two decades, we’re finally getting another standalone Princess Peach game. Princess Peach: Showtime is set to release in late March, and follows the Mushroom Kingdom monarch as she takes a trip to the theatre. But her night is ruined before it starts, as she now needs to save Sparkle Theatre from Grape and the Sour Bunch.

From what we’ve seen so far, the game has Peach exploring various wings of the theatre, with each stage having a unique theme. What makes this game different from your standard platformer is that Peach can transform into an array of costumes, which all have unique powerups. These include a sword fighter, a detective, a patisserie chef and a kung-fu master, to name a few.

If you feel like taking a trip to the theatre too, here’s where you can grab Princess Peach: Showtime for cheap.

Where can you get Princess Peach: Showtime for cheap in Australia?

Image: Nintendo

Princess Peach: Showtime is set to retail for $79.95, but much like every cheapest copy piece we’ve written for Nintendo games, most retailers are offering preorder discounts of around $10.

The Gamesmen currently have the cheapest price available at $68, while Amazon Australia, Big W, Gorilla Gaming, JB Hi-Fi and Mighty Ape are all offering Princess Peach: Showtime for $69.

Here’s where you can preorder a cheap copy of Princess Peach: Showtime in Australia:

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo is also releasing a set of pastel pink Joy-Cons alongside Princess Peach: Showtime, which are retailing for $119.95.

Princess Peach: Showtime will be released in Australia on March 22, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia