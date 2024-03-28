Dragon’s Dogma 2: 6 Best Early Game Weapons

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game filled to the eyeballs with weapons for players to try and to master. This can make choosing the right one for your Vocation (DD2‘s version of a ‘class’) a challenge. Which weapons will be the best fit with the skillset your character has?

Below, we’ve put together a short list of some of the best weapons you can get early on in your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough that will help you sit enemies down and put some momentum behind your run.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Early Game Swords

Our pick for best early game sword in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Silver Rapier. There are better swords on paper, certainly, but the Silver Rapier can be found in the wild and that’s why it makes the list. Head to the Merchant Quarter in Vernworth and look for the Vernworth Pawn Guild. In the stone bell tower atop the Pawn Guild, you’ll find a black-and-gold chest containing the Silver Rapier. To get there: Head to the second floor of Shakir’s Inn and climb the ladder on the balcony. This will take you to the rooftops. You can then jump from the roof of the Inn to the roof of the Pawn Guild and clamber up the bell tower. Within, you’ll find three chests, one of which will contain the Silver Rapier.

Silver Rapier stats:

Vocation: Fighter

Strength: +118

Slash Strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +120

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Best Early Game Shields

Again, not the best shield in the game, but certainly the best one you can get your hands on fast. The Feather-Light Pelta is a decent shield that it is useful because it can be found in two in-world locations. The first location: head to Harve Village in Vermund — its west along the southern shoreline path from Vernworth. Quite close to the Portcrystal location you’ll find the Stormwind Cave. A dead-end within the cave contains a clutch of Saurian eggs and next to them is a black-and-gold chest containing the Feather-Light Pelta.

The second location: Head to the Ruined Settlement in Vermund, which is north east of Vernworth. If you come across the Riftstone of the Straightforward, you’re in the right location. Once you’re in the settlement, look for the house with the locked door. You’ll need to climb a nearby hill close to the house and use your height advantage to jump into a hole in its roof. Inside the house, you’ll find a black-and-gold chest containing the Feather-Light Pelta.

Feather-Light Pelta stats:

Vocation: Fighter

Strength: +47

Strike Strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +192

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Best Early Game Bows

I am simply recommending that you buy a good weapon. The Bespoke Bow is a weapon that can only be purchased if you want it in the early game, but it will give you a solid leg up. Head to the Merchant Quarter in Vernworth and look for Rodrick’s Smithy. You’ll be able to purchase the Bespoke Bow from him for 10,500 gold. Pricey, yes, but also pretty worth it as a means of kickstarting your adventure.

Bespoke Bow stats:

Vocation: Archer

Strength: +112

Strike strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +128

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Best Early Game Daggers

The Peltflayers are among the best early game daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2, for exactly the same reason as the Feather-Light Pelta — there’s two places you can find them in-world. The first is a bit of a trek, but worth it if you’re feeling a long walk: You’ll need to head a long way east of Vernworth, and as you approach Vermund’s eastern-most edge, be on the lookout for a lake. Next to that lake will be a place called the Nameless Village, and in that village you’ll find the Old Noble Manor. In the sideyard of the Old Noble Manor, you’ll find the entrance to the Nameless Village Depths cave. It’s in here, in a small room toward the back of the cave, that you’ll find a black-and-gold chest containing the Peltflayers. Like I said, it’s a long walk, but it’s easier than the alternative below.

The second location: In Northern Vermund, head to the Borderland Campground and track east until you come across a waterfall. Near this waterfall is the Waterfall Cave. Head inside and make your way to the cave’s 2F level. You’ll know you’ve found the right spot when you see the ghostly blue lights. In that chamber is a black-and-gold chest containing the Peltflayers. This one might be tough to reach in the early game because the Waterfall Cave will be challenging, but if you’re feeling brave, you’re welcome to give it a go.

Peltflayers stats:

Vocation: Thief

Strength: +96

Slash Strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +114

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Best Early Game Staves

Staves are useful weapons for those who take the Mage Vocation, as many weapons in this class will provide a meaningful buff to your Magick stat. They can be used to cast defensive, offensive and support spells from range, which makes them extremely valuable to more squishy characters looking to keep foes at arm’s length.

One of the better early game staves in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Unfettered Claw. There are far better staves, to be sure, but this is one you can get your hands on quickly if you have the coin. For this one — you guessed it — we’re heading straight back to good old Rodrick’s Smithy in Vernworth and coughing up 13,900 gold. You can do this after completing the Mage Vocation questline ‘Vocation Frustration’ at the Vernworth Vocation Guild.

Unfettered Claw stats:

Strength: +30

Magick: +145

Strike Strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +68

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Best Early Game Greatswords

Most players feel that the War Blade is the best early game greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s a powerful weapon and, while not cheap to purchase, it can be obtained quite early in your run. First things first, you should unlock the Warrior vocation so you can wield two-handed weapons. You can do that by completing Klaus’ Vocation Frustration quest line at the guild hall. Then, head to Vernworth at your earliest convenience and pay a visit to Rodrick’s Smithy. You can purchase the War Blade there, but be warned: it’s a whopping 15,400 gold. I know. Big oof. But if you want the best gear early on, sometimes you’ve just gotta pay up. It has three levels of enhancement like all other weapons.

War Blade stats:

Vocation: Warrior

Strength:+140

Slash Strength: +100

Knockdown Power: +209

Element: None

Debilitations: None

Found others? Know of any other early-game weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you’d recommend? Get in the comments, let us know. For more on Dragon’s Dogma 2, visit our hub page right here.