Dragon’s Dogma 2 Guide: How To Farm Gold Fast

Like many RPGs, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have you spending and earning gold like it’s nobody’s business. Whether it’s for buying and upgrading your equipment, purchasing consumables, or dumping all your money into extracurricular pursuits – like visiting the Rose Chateau Bordelrie enough times that your Pawns gossip about you – gold makes the world go round. But how exactly do you get enough of it?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gold farming isn’t too tricky, thankfully. There’s a whole bunch of ways to make a quick buck and tricks to maximise your earnings while you explore Vermund and Battahl. We’ve rounded up the top ways to earn gold in-game so you can make absolute bank as soon as possible in this handy guide.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gold Farming Guide

Do your job and complete quests

This one’s a no-brainer, but actually doing main quests and side quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is obviously the most straightforward way to earn gold. You’ll get gold as part of your reward for completing different tasks. It’s important to keep in mind that thanks to the game’s reactive world, some quests are time-sensitive and won’t wait for you while you get sidetracked. They’ll expire or conclude on their own. Try to complete quests as quickly as you can to maximise the gold you’ll be able to earn.

Revel in the spoils of war

Looting bodies of downed foes or poor souls found along your travels in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is another way to find gold. Not every single body will carry gold, and the amounts are likely to be small – but it’ll all add up when you consider the amount of enemies you’re likely to dispatch as you make your way through the world. Outlanders’ camps and lairs are also home to more potential spots for gold and other valuables.

Sell off excess equipment

For all the random valuables, extra equipment and curatives you pick up, there comes a time when you need to clear out and get rid of items you won’t use. Traders can be found almost anywhere in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and will happily take your dead weight items from you for some extra cash.

Go where the money is and sell to the right places

While selling off valuables like Jasper, Tiger Eye, and Onyx – or even items like fruit – make sure to consider who and where you’re selling to carefully. Items like Jasper fetch a much higher price in locations where they’re more scarce, so selling to merchants in Battahl will make you over three times as much gold as selling in Vermund (800g vs 2800g). Fruit is also equally overpriced to purchase and sell in Battahl, so if you want to gold farm even faster, consider purchasing big amounts of the items with high markups in Vermund before porting them over to the Beastren kingdom for major returns with minimal effort. This is obviously a lot quicker if you have port crystals on hand to make traversing between the two kingdoms more streamlines.

Participate in Culling Requests

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has Culling Requests, which are automatically triggered quests that occur when a nearby NPC comes under attack from enemies in the wilderness. If you aid the NPC quickly, you can expect to earn some gold as a reward (as well as loot the bodies of enemies for an extra bit of coin).

Treasure Chests

While treasure chests and pouches aren’t guaranteed to yield the Arisen gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2, they’re another source of income that you’re likely to regularly stumble upon as you explore. Treasure chests are dotted around the map, and while some may appear to be in hard-to-reach spots, your Pawns can be set to the task of getting them for you. Pawns may also point you in the direction of loot locations, so make sure to keep an eye on your companions for a helping hand.

Get The Opulence Augment

The Opulence Augment gives you a 5% increase in gold pickups from coin pouches as a passive boost. You can purchase this augment with Discipline Points in Dragon’s Dogma 2 once reaching level 4 in the Mystic Spearhand Vocation. It may not make a major difference in the short term, but in the long run is a nice added boost to your overall gold accumulation.

So there you have it, folks: the best ways to gold farm in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game is expansive and filled to the brim with secret quests, locations, chests, and of course, gold – so the world is your oyster when it comes to capitalising on opportunities to increase those 0’s so you never have to worry about a dwindling coin pouch again.

