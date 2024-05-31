Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev’s New Game Still Mostly ‘Ideas’ And ‘Fragments’

Larian Studios, the team behind 2023’s exceptional Baldur’s Gate 3, has already announced it’s working on two new projects after the success of the RPG last year. One of them is codenamed Excalibur, but from the sound of it, that’s about all the studio can definitively say about the game. Literally. According to founder Swen Vincke, Larian is still trying to figure out what the game is even going to be.

In an interview with Gamepressure (thanks, PCGamer), Vincke said Larian has “ideas” and “fragments” for what the game might be, but the connective tissue hasn’t quite come together yet.

“If anybody from Larian at this point tells you this is what the game is going to be, they’re lying,” Vincke said. “They don’t know because we’re trying a whole bunch of things. We have ideas, but we’re an iterative company. So we iterate. We’re trying things. We’re experimenting.”

While Larian is sorting through what the game will entail, it’s also being cagey about if it will be part of a known franchise or a new IP. When asked if it would be a new game in the Divinity franchise, Vincke simply said, “Maybe. Maybe not.” Vincke doesn’t say anything specific about whether its next games will be turn-based, strategic, or an action RPG, but says the team wants to keep experimenting rather than “keep on making the same thing.”

“Our ambition certainly is to do better,” Vincke said. “We see many things that we can improve, so we’d like to improve those. Whether we are going to achieve it or not, you can’t say that upfront. There’s so much stuff that can happen around you that can affect the outcome of your development. We’ll see where it goes. So you’re not going to hear me say, we’re on a high. We certainly did well, and we have the opportunity to make something new now. I’m happy about that.”

Earlier this month, Larian opened a seventh studio in Warsaw, Poland to help work on the two projects. The team is still doing some final work on Baldur’s Gate 3 as well, with the upcoming seventh patch that will introduce new endings and modding tools.