Summer Game Fest 2024 Schedule: When To Watch Xbox, Ubisoft & More In Australian Times

The Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule is starting to come together, as more developers announce showcases in and around Geoff Keighley’s E3-killing celebration of gaming this June. In the wake of E3’s cancellation, publishers and developers are still flocking to bring reveals, trailers, and updates on upcoming game releases in early June – after all, where would we be without gamer Christmas?

As we get closer to June, more and more showcases big and small (including the Xbox Games Showcase) are beginning to crop up in what’s bound to be a mega week for gaming news. If you’re keen to find out what’s on, and when, we’ve got you covered with a running roundup of all the Summer Game Fest 2024 and not-E3 presentations. This list will be updated as more events and livestreams are announced, and will include showcases running as part of Summer Game Fest, as well as those sitting on the fringes of the event that aren’t technically a part of it but have been wrapped up into gaming silly season.

Updated 30/5/24: Updated to include PlayStation State of Play — David.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest is an event organised and presented by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, and was originally held in competition with the classic June E3 event. It quickly overtook its competitor as more developers pulled out from E3 over the years, and when E3 officially announced it had come to an end in late 2023, took over as the top dog of June gaming events. Lovingly called ‘Keigh3’ by some, Summer Game Fest is host to showcases and developer presentations livestreamed online and in-person – and is usually the place where some of the biggest upcoming titles get their first reveals, big trailer drops, and deep dives. Companion events like Day of the Devs and the Wholesome Direct generally follow on from Keighley’s big live kickoff event, and big names like Xbox are already confirmed to be presenting too.

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

Summer Game Fest is returning on Friday, June 7, 2024 – for Australians, this will be early in the morning on Saturday, June 8. Showcases and presentations will be running from June 7-10 at this stage, although are likely to spread even further out as more developers and publishers jump on board.

Summer Game Fest And June Games Showcases Australian and New Zealand Start Times

PlayStation State Of Play

PlayStation has decided it will be the one to kick off Summer Game Fest week for 2024, dropping a new State of Play showcase for Friday, May 31 in Australia and New Zealand. Sony says the show will run for a bit over 30 minutes and will include updates on 14 titles arriving later in year, across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 range.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

8:00 AM AEST

Friday May 31

SA, NT

7:30 AM ACST

Friday, May 31

WA

6:00 AM AWST

Friday, May 31

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Friday, May 31

Marvelous Games Showcase

The Marvelous Games Showcase must be absolutely spewing at the timing of their showcase. Announced for the exact same time as the State of Play, Marvelous will be showcasing a number of upcoming titles from its stable. Expected announcements include Daemon X Machina 2 and news on Rune Factory. This will be a showcase to keep an eye on if the Silent Hill Transmission becomes a bust.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

8:00 AM AEST

Friday May 31

SA, NT

7:30 AM ACST

Friday, May 31

WA

6:00 AM AWST

Friday, May 31

NZ

10:00 AM NZST

Friday, May 31

Konami Silent Hill Transmission

Technically this isn’t a June showcase, but given Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission falls just a day shy of gamer silly season, it gets a look-in here. The presentation will include game updates, new merch, and “a deeper look at the film.”

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

9:00 AM AEST

Friday, May 31

SA, NT

8:30 AM ACST

Friday, May 31

WA

7:00 AM AWST

Friday, May 31

NZ

11:00 AM NZST

Friday, May 31

Guerilla Collective

The Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase livestream is set to include new reveals, announcements, trailers, and gameplay showcases alongside an onsite event the next day in LA. The showcase will stream live on Twitch and YouTube.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

3:00 AM AEST

Friday, June 7

SA, NT

2:30 AM ACST

Friday, June 7

WA

1:00 AM AWST

Friday, June 7

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Friday, June 7

Summer Game Fest

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

7:00 AM AEST

Saturday, June 8

SA, NT

6:30 AM ACST

Saturday, June 8

WA

5:00 AM AWST

Saturday, June 8

NZ

9:00 AM NZST

Saturday, June 8

Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs 2024 is set to kick off directly after the Summer Game Fest live showcase on Saturday, June 8, so just say on the same broadcast to enjoy that. We’re in for world premieres and special announcements from indie developers during this livestream.

Devolver Direct

Devolver Digital’s showcase, stylised as Volvy’s 15th Birthday Party, is set to take place on Saturday, June 8 for Aussies.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

10:00 AM AEST

Saturday, June 8

SA, NT

9:30 AM ACST

Saturday, June 8

WA

8:00 AM AWST

Saturday, June 8

NZ

12:00 PM NZST

Saturday, June 8

Women-Led Games Showcase

The Women-Led Games Showcase will showcase games from teams where women are the majority or in positions of power. You can catch it live on Twitch and YouTube.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

4:30 AM AEST

Sunday, June 9

SA, NT

2:30 AM ACST

Sunday, June 9

WA

4:00 AM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

6:30 AM NZST

Sunday, June 9

Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase – that’s the Winter showcase for us Southern Hemisphere folk, thank you very much – is set to broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, TikTok, Facebook, X, and the GamesRadar+ website.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

5:00 AM AEST

Sunday, June 9

SA, NT

4:30 AM ACST

Sunday, June 9

WA

3:00 AM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Sunday, June 9

Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Games has confirmed that we’ll be getting another full-length June Wholesome Direct this year, with “a vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world!”

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

2:00 AM AEST

Sunday, June 9

SA, NT

1:30 AM ACST

Sunday, June 9

WA

12:00 AM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

4:00 AM NZST

Sunday, June 9

Access-Ability Summer Showcase

The Access-Ability Summer Showcase will present recent releases and upcoming titles made by disabled game developers, and feature “accessibility settings and design choices aimed to help ensure more disabled gamers are able to play.”

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

1:00 AM AEST

Monday, June 10

SA, NT

12:30 AM ACST

Monday, June 10

WA

11:00 PM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

3:00 AM NZST

Monday, June 10

Xbox Games Showcase and [Redacted] Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase, officially part of Summer Game Fest, is set to feature all the news on what’s next, as well as a long deep-dive directly following the big presentation into a currently redacted game. Note: Dataminers have figured out that the [redacted] direct deep dive following the Xbox Games Showcase is related to Call of Duty Black Ops 5.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

3:00 AM AEST

Monday, June 10

SA, NT

2:30 AM ACST

Monday, June 10

WA

1:00 AM AWST

Monday, June 10

NZ

5:00 AM NZST

Monday, June 10

PC Gaming Show ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS 6:00 AM AEST Monday, June 10 SA, NT 5:30 AM ACST Monday, June 10 WA 4:00 AM AWST Monday, June 10 NZ 8:00 AM NZST

Monday, June 10

Ubisoft Forward

This year’s Ubisoft Forward will broadcast live from L.A. on Monday, June 10. The developer-publisher has confirmed that we’ll get a closer look at Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, XDefiant and more during the presentation which will be available to watch via the Ubisoft website as well as the official Twitch and YouTube channels. There’s even special Twitch drops if you watch it live and link your accounts!

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

5:00 AM AEST

Tuesday, June 11

SA, NT

4:30 AM ACST

Tuesday, June 11

WA

3:00 AM AWST

Tuesday, June 11

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo will host its now-traditional mid-year Direct during June. The showcase was confirmed by company president Shuntaro Furukawa on social media following the company’s latest quarterly earnings report. Though Furukawa confirmed Nintendo plans to start talking about the Switch 2 very soon, he noted that it will not be covered in the upcoming direct. Nintendo are not known for beating around the bush on this stuff, so we’d tend to believe him. No date on the Direct just yet, but we’ll update this piece when it’s announced.

THQ Nordic Showcase

THQ Nordic will hold a showcase this year, but a little later than everyone else, deciding to run its show in August. According to THQ Nordic, the show will include looks at Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II and more.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

5:00 AM AEST

Saturday, August 3

NT, SA

4:30 AM ACST

Saturday, August 3

WA

3:00 AM AWST

Saturday, August 3

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Saturday, August 3

There you have it, folks. At this stage, these are the only confirmed showcases going ahead during Summer Game Fest 2024 (and Not-E3 week), but as more developers and publishers confirm dates and times, we’ll update this with Australian watch times so you can make yourself a coffee or ten and settle in for all the latest gaming announcements come June. As always, we’ll be covering everything you need to know and all the reveals big and small as they happen in case the idea of setting your alarm for some eye-wateringly early hour isn’t quite up your alley.

Image: Summer Game Fest, Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Kotaku Australia