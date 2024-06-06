Wholesome Direct 2024: Australian Watch Times For Summer Game Fest’s Coziest Showcase

Summer Game Fest is home to a range of exciting game showcases, but perhaps one of the highlights each year is the Wholesome Direct. Hosted by Wholesome Games, the full-length June showcase will feature “a vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world!”

The Wholesome Direct indie showcase celebrates “emotionally resonant” games that are comforting, optimistic, introspective, and joyful in equal measures, with previous years’ presentations including titles like Unpacking, Venba, and Terra Nil. If you’re a fan of cozy games, this is absolutely the Summer Game Fest event for you.

You’ll be able to tune in to the Wholesome Direct 2024 showcase on Twitch and YouTube.

Wholesome Direct 2024 Australian & New Zealand Watch Times

This year’s Wholesome Direct is set to go live on Sunday, 9 June for Aussies very late at night, so if you’re a night owl as opposed to an early riser the timings might not be too painful in comparison to other Summer Game Fest events. Here’s when you’ll be able to watch the event in your neck of the woods.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

2:00 AM AEST

Sunday, June 9

SA, NT

1:30 AM ACST

Sunday, June 9

WA

12:00 AM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

4:00 AM NZST

Sunday, June 9

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones after watching the Wholesome Direct, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

Will you be tuning into the Wholesome Direct? Let us know what you’re keen to see in the comments.

