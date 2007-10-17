UPDATE: Oz Wii Ware Game Pops Up, Now With Screenshots

Shortly after posting the original Pop story, we got in touch with Nnooo for more details and screenshots. Nic Watt, creative director on the game, replied with some happy snaps and the following info:

There is a sophisticated scoring system which includes not only chains, multipliers and power-ups [but]also a series of bonus rounds which are unlocked and played between stages.

Thanks Nic for the clarification. Nic also let me know that the game won't launch until Wii Ware hits, which makes perfect sense. Unlike the "next week" from my original post. My bad.

UPDATE: Luke over at the mothership has his story up. He's also fired off a Q&A to Nnooo, which we should hopefully see the answers to in short order.

