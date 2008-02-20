$30 Off Assassin's Creed at EB Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

ac_eb_deal.jpgIt's another one of those "webmail exclusive" deals again, though I hear one can enlist the aid of a photocopier/printer or just mention the offer in-store to take advantage of it.

Saves on the newsletter spam I suppose.

The offer is available until the end of the month, so if you haven't picked up Ubisoft's open world hack'n'slash, now's the perfect time to do so.

Thanks to Kotaku US' Luke Plunkett for the heads-up.

  • Brendan Guest

    Awesome.

    I just bought a PS3 with Ratchet and Clank, and also chucked Skate in along with it. Now it looks like the fates have lined this game up for me to buy.

    0
  • Daniel Purvis Guest

    Logan, are you inferring that we should be able to print the coupon you've just posted and make the saving?

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Daniel Purvis: That's what I've been told!

    0

