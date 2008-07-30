Buying Soul Calibur IV, The Cheap Way

Soul Calibur IV is due out tomorrow (if it hasn't already made its way to shelves on the sly), and if the idea of paying $100+ for this gorgeous fighting title makes you want to cry or throw pieces of chair at your dad, Ecogamer recommends you drop into K-mart or JB Hi-Fi. Both stores have the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game, with the former platform going for $79 and the latter $89.

If you're of the trade-in persuasion, I'd suggest hitting the jump. I don't know about you, but I don't want to pay top-dollar for bouncing 3D norks jubblies chesticles breasts. Damn.

Soul Calibur 4 is cheapest at both JB Hi-Fi and Kmart, where the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions are $79 and $89 respectively. Those after the Xbox 360 version can get the game for just $59.95 by purchasing the following and trading them in at JB Hi-Fi: - Ridge Racer 6 at Big W for $15 - X-Men 3 at Big W for $15 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at Target for $29.95 A complete list of confirmed prices can be found at: http://www.ecogamer.com/content/view/807/6/

Soul Calibur IV [Ecogamer, thanks Anthony]