The PS5 Controller Reimagined As Cute Characters And Human Personifications

Image: BOW999,Image: picoro_o

There is a history of fans reimagining game consoles as humans. Typically, they’re turned into anime girls, which is inevitably happening with the DualSense, but this time, the PlayStation 5's controller is also being turned into little cute characters.

Let’s have a look at some!

The controller was first announced earlier this month. Sony said the DualSense was designed to fit a wide variety of hand sizes. It kinda looks like Totoro

