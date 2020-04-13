The PS5 Controller Reimagined As Cute Characters And Human Personifications

There is a history of fans reimagining game consoles as humans. Typically, they’re turned into anime girls, which is inevitably happening with the DualSense, but this time, the PlayStation 5's controller is also being turned into little cute characters.
Let’s have a look at some!
PS5のコントローラーがゲームのサポートメカみたいで可愛かったです落書き pic.twitter.com/bBNKGms44g
— 京田朗 (@kyoutasab) April 8, 2020
PS5のコントローラーがロボット女の子のこういう顔に見えて仕方がない#PS5 #PS5のコントローラー pic.twitter.com/7w6Ypg1s6a
— ピコロオ (@picoro_o) April 8, 2020
#ps5controller
#PS5のコントローラー pic.twitter.com/tmVTYfCUNb
— Sergei adui Ratnikov (@adui) April 9, 2020
プレステ5のコントローラースタイリッシュでかっこいい！っていうらくがき△○□× pic.twitter.com/qjvQophVIo
— 中村エイト (@NkmR8) April 8, 2020
— BOW✏️???? (@BOW999) April 8, 2020
デュアルセンスちゃん#DualSense #PS5 #プレステ5 pic.twitter.com/5ZEVrOISI5
— [email protected]カスタムスタンプ発売中 (@rotix102) April 8, 2020
why did i draw this #PS5 #PlayStation5 #Dualsense pic.twitter.com/x05pH2fBqP
— Kewlbot series X (@kewlbot) April 7, 2020
PS5の新コントローラー、“DualSense（デュアルセンス）”。#プレステ5 #プレイステーション5 #PS5のコントローラー pic.twitter.com/AmjnUwMbDr
— Santa Fung (@FungKinChew) April 8, 2020
#PS5のコントローラー こんな感じに見えた。 pic.twitter.com/CRTdQNG6nG
— 大津ススヌ@漫画描きビト (@ootsususunu) April 8, 2020
DUALSENSE擬人化 pic.twitter.com/kStGcYEGwD
— deel＠nya (@radiokeg) April 8, 2020
The controller was first announced earlier this month. Sony said the DualSense was designed to fit a wide variety of hand sizes. It kinda looks like Totoro!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink