Fans Remember Hana Kimura As Terrace House Episodes Are Suspended In Japan

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracking Gaming Deals

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

Image: ESA

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Summer Game Fest - May 13 at 2:00am AEST / 4:00am NZST

Announced at the start of May, Summer Game Fest is a months-long digital event organised by Game Awards presenter Geoff Keighley. It’s a bit unclear yet what the festival will include but we do know there will be game demos available at some point as well as individual livestreams promising new announcements. The first of those, called “Sunrise #1" will stream live on May 12 at noon. “Just to manage expectations the Tuesday game is something cool and fun,” Keighley said on Twitter.

Wholesome Direct - May 27 at 3:00am AEST / 5:00am NZST

Indie collective project Wholesome Games plans to show off trailers, developer interviews, and new announcements surrounding 50 “wholesome” indie games during a livestream on YouTube. The idea is to give cute, chill, non-ultra violent games some time to shine. That means spotlighting stuff like Ooblets, SkateBIRD, and Rainy Season. Consider it a nice apéritif before the rest of the not-E3 onslaught. The can watch the whole thing here.

Guerrilla Collective - June 7 at 3:00am AEST / 5:00am NZST

Guerrilla Collective is a multi-day showcase focused on indie and mid-sized studios hosted by Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller. Taking place across the weekend of June 6, it will have two online press events, the first on that Saturday and the second on that Sunday, followed by a day of demos and developer interviews on June 8. Some of the studios attached to it are 11 Bit Studios, makers of Frostpunk, Larian Studios, makers of Baldur’s Gate III, and Versus Evil, the people behind The Banner Saga and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. The folks behind Disco Elysium will also be there. Is it too much to hope that an expansion is already in the works?

PC Gaming Show - June 8 at 5:00am AEST / 7:00am NZST

A one-off broadcast that sounds like it will take place during the larger Guerrilla Collective event, this year’s PC Gaming Show will once again be hosted by former StarCraft pro Sean “Day9" Plott and esports broadcaster Frankie Ward. Usually these play out as a bunch of people casually sitting around a couch demoing games from all different genres. Big,, unexpected announcements are rare, but the PC Gaming Show can be perfect for hearing fascinating insights about passion projects from the developers themselves.

Steam Game Festival - June 9 through 14

Technically part of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, I wanted to break out the Steam Game Festival separately since this is actually when demos for some of the games unveiled at the various events will become playable. As the name suggests, the demos go up on Steam. This year Microsoft will also be part of the event, suggesting that demos for some of its first-party games could potentially go live at this time as well.

CD Projekt Red, Night City Wire - June 12 at TBD

The makers of Cyberpunk 2077, originally supposed to come out in April, announced a livestream all about the now-upcoming game. Who knows what it will include? More celebrity cameos perhaps? Or maybe a Switch demake with an accompanying Amiibo? Whatever CD Projekt Red announces, hopefully it’s not another delay.

EA, Play Live 2020 - June 12 at 9:00am AEST / 11:00am NZST

Traditional EA Play events let members of the public play demos and mingle with influencers, but this year’s showing will obviously be online. The publisher hasn’t revealed what will be on display, but between EA Access coming to Steam sometime this year and Anthem 2.0 currently in the works, EA has plenty to talk about.

Day of the Devs - June 23 at 1:00am AEST / 3:00am NZST

The Game Awards and iam8bit are partnering with Double Fine on a digital Day of the Devs event showcasing indie games and “larger scale projects.” The first leg of it will be in late June, followed by another on July 20. Both will feature the likes of studios such as The Behemoth, Sabotage Studio, Team17, thatgamecompany, and Tribute Games and include gameplay previews and new indie game debuts.

Sega, New Game+ Expo - June 24 at 1:00am AEST / 3:00am NZST

Sega is joining with Koei Tecmo, Nis America, and a bunch of other publishers from Japan and North America to share new game announcements, interviews, and gameplay demos in a digital showcase it’s galling New Game+ Expo. Hopefully we’ll catch a glimpse of an interesting JRPG or two. The entire thing will stream over on Twitch.

Ubisoft, Move Forward - July 13 at 5:00am AEST / 7:00am NZST

Rather than sticking to the E3 timeframe from prior years, Ubisoft’s replacement event will take place in July. The publisher is still calling it an “E3-style showcase” though, and says it’ll include reveals of new games. In addition to finding out more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we will hopefully get a release date for Watch Dogs Legion. It was originally set to arrive in March but Ubisoft delayed it until sometime before April 2021.

Microsoft, Xbox 20/20 - July, TBD

We already got a look at some of the games coming to Microsoft’s next-gen console in early May, but that was just the first in a series of monthly events showcasing the company’s plans. While there will be one in June as well, Microsoft hasn’t said anything about it. Instead, the company’s promoting its July event, where it will focus on its upcoming first-party games. Microsoft went on a shopping spree in 2018 and now has 15 in-house studios working on new games for the upcoming Xbox Series X console. One of them is Halo Infinite, set to come out this fall and long overdue for some gameplay footage. Meaning, real gameplay footage.

Other events coming in the next few months are Devolver Digital’s annual E3-adjacent press conference, which is still in the works but doesn’t have a date yet, and boutique physical game publisher Limited Run Games’ press conference, slated for June 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Other publishers like Square Enix and Warner Bros. haven’t confirmed any digital replacement events yet, while Bethesda previously stated it would not be holding a digital showcase in June.

Comments

  • ash @ash

    Might check out the Xbox one this year. 5:30 will work in well before leaving for work.

    0
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Can't wait for the E3 tweet-storms to explode, consume the Internet, then die... all in the time before I get home from work, resulting in me being figuratively years out of the loop and puzzled by the only remains: the six-degrees-separated reference memes that will have sprung up in the charred remains.

    4
  • darren @darren

    2am again for Nintendo. Guess I'll get up a little earlier than normal, wake my son and watch together. He's only 6 but we both enjoy watching these in the morning after they air.

    0
    • TheJagji @jagji

      I don't see the point of stay up for there thing. Like, all they do now is pre-recorded vid. Better off just sleeping.

      2
      • darren @darren

        Yeah, I wasn't clear. We'll get up a bit earlier than normal and watch it before the day starts. No way I'm getting up to watch it live.

        1
        • TheJagji @jagji

          lol, mean neither. I will just stay up in the end anyway. I have, for the past 3 or so years, watched all the E3 stuff live. It fucks my sleeping up to no end, but being unemployed means I can, so until I get a job, why not? lol

          1
  • ninepenny @ninepenny

    I'm going to get some decent hours of sleep instead.

    0
  • micksy @micksy

    Looking forward to Bethesda.

    Will Todd and Pete show their faces after the Fallout 76 debacle?

    Will they rush out Starfield or ESVI to gain some positive publicity?

    The possibilities are limitless!

    3
  • m2d2 @m2d2

    E3 will be interesting, just cause i dont expect much new stuff coming out from the big players.

    0
  • James Thornton Guest

    I won't be watching the Nintendo Direct at 2am during this year's E3 but I will watch the replay for the Nintendo Direct.
    I hope Banjo and Kazooie get announced as our second DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because I think it's time that British developer Rare brings Banjo and Kazooie back home to Nintendo and with Crash Team Racing coming out on June 21.
    I hope Activision make this announcement at this year's E3 and bring Spyro Reignited Trilogy to the Nintendo Switch this year.
    That's what I want to see I also want to see Atlus bring us the original Persona 5 on to the Nintendo Switch.
    Once we get all those E3 announcements this year I'll get back to you ASAP.

    0
  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    Is it just me, or has there been relatively little hype for E3 this year???

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      I think its the fact Sony and some others have pulled out. And the general shittiness of the games industry as a whole this year and last.

      Im only really going to watch xbox and Ubisoft. EA will be 75% Sports games so its not even worth watching.

      1
      • Alex Walker @alexwalker
        AUTHOR

        E3 always tends to be a little depressed the year before new hardware is launched.

        1
        • djbear @djbear

          Am i crazy or does it feel like this generation has been shorter than the 360/PS3 generation?

          It doesnt feel like we have had this current generation of consoles that long.

          0
          • Alex Walker @alexwalker
            AUTHOR

            2013 to 2020 is a pretty standard time frame, if you ignore that the PS4 Pro / Xbox One X didn't totally supplant the base consoles

            0
  • stormo @stormo

    Is there a reason all the comments on this thread are from 2019?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au kmart target

Target To Close, Rebrand At Least 122 Stores In Australia

The Target retail brand is set to almost vanish in Australia, with parent company Wesfarmers announcing that up to 167 Target stores would either be re-branded to Kmart or closed down entirely.
au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles