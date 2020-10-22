Here’s Tom Holland As Uncharted’s Nathan Drake

Wow, those PS5 render graphics are amazing… oh, wait, that’s a movie still? Not content with being Spider-Man, Tom Holland’s going Uncharted, and he’s just shared the first look at his take on series hero Nathan Drake.

It’s not a trailer, or even a teaser trailer, but Tom Holland has finally suited up as Uncharted’s Nathan Drake, sharing a no-doubt-studio-approved shot from the Uncharted movie on his Instagram feed:

View this post on Instagram It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Tom Holland’s been attached to the Uncharted Movie for a long, long time now thanks to that flick being in development hell for basically forever now. Naturally he’s been rather busy swinging around film sets more as Spider-Man in the meantime, and the uncertain nature of Hollywood productions, especially now hasn’t been kind to this film’s plans.

At one point it was on track for a release on 20 December 2020, although it’s now set for release in July 2021, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. Like every other big-budget Hollywood film right now, I wouldn’t count that timing as carved in stone in any way.

What all of that really means that while the Uncharted Movie has had a long, slow burn towards being shot, it’s going to have an even longer and slower burn in terms of studio hype before we can actually see it.

Look, we all know the clichés around game movies by now, right? Uncharted feels like a different kind of movie game adaptation, however, because nobody even remotely sane is going to pretend that the entire Uncharted game premise wasn’t just Indiana Jones with the serial numbers filed off. Taking back to the cinema feels like a bold step, but is it one that gamers or cinema-goers are really hanging out for?

I guess we’ll always have that Nathan Fillion version, right?