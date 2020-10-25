This Week In Games: Watch Dogs London Edition

It’s time to hack the UK.

Watch Dogs: Legion marks the start of the next-gen/holiday madness, although this week only the current-gen and PC versions are shipping. Still, it will be the first in a series of some very long weeks for all involved. Please send caffeine or No-Doz.

Beyond Watch Dogs, we’re getting the cyberpunk parkour dodger Ghostrunner this week. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the demo, as did Leah, so I’m keen to see what the full game has in store. It’ll have some ray-tracing as well, which should lead to lots of very pretty reflections and bullet-bending effects.

An enhanced version of Pikmin 3 hits the Switch this week, and there’s more cyberpunk offerings with the Lovecraftian-inspired Transient. The latter looks like a great post-Halloween spooky adventure, too.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Transient | PC, PS4, Xbox

Watch Dogs Legion | PC, PS4, Xbox

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PC, PS4, Xbox

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch

Ghostrunner | PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC

Teardown | PC

DUSK | Switch

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | Xbox, Switch, PS4, PC

Legends of Ethernal | Switch

Clea | Switch

AXES | Xbox

CASE 2: Animatronics Survival | Xbox

Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 | PS4

Carto | PS4

Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee – New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch

Under | PC

Hammerting | PC

Pacer | PC

Oceanhorn 2 | Switch

Sonic Forces / Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD Double Pack | Switch

Sonic Mania / Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | Switch

Star99 | Switch

Esports Life Tycoon | Switch

Not a bad mix there. Let’s start off with the trailers by seeing what happens when Cobra Kai gets turned into a video game.

Plenty to carry on with, then. Little Hope looks like it could be fun for those who want another Until Dawn-esque group experience, or those doing Halloween a bit late. Ghostrunner I’m super keen on, and there’s a good amount of buzz for Watch Dogs: Legion floating around too. I probably won’t get any time with it though because [REDACTED], but, hey, there’s always the Christmas holidays.

See anything you like this week?