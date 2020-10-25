This Week In Games: Watch Dogs London Edition

It’s time to hack the UK.
Watch Dogs: Legion marks the start of the next-gen/holiday madness, although this week only the current-gen and PC versions are shipping. Still, it will be the first in a series of some very long weeks for all involved. Please send caffeine or No-Doz.
Beyond Watch Dogs, we’re getting the cyberpunk parkour dodger Ghostrunner this week. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the demo, as did Leah, so I’m keen to see what the full game has in store. It’ll have some ray-tracing as well, which should lead to lots of very pretty reflections and bullet-bending effects.
An enhanced version of Pikmin 3 hits the Switch this week, and there’s more cyberpunk offerings with the Lovecraftian-inspired Transient. The latter looks like a great post-Halloween spooky adventure, too.
Here’s the leaderboard for the week:
- Transient | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Watch Dogs Legion | PC, PS4, Xbox
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
- Ghostrunner | PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch
- Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
- Teardown | PC
- DUSK | Switch
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | Xbox, Switch, PS4, PC
- Legends of Ethernal | Switch
- Clea | Switch
- AXES | Xbox
- CASE 2: Animatronics Survival | Xbox
- Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 | PS4
- Carto | PS4
- Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee – New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
- Under | PC
- Hammerting | PC
- Pacer | PC
- Oceanhorn 2 | Switch
- Sonic Forces / Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD Double Pack | Switch
- Sonic Mania / Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | Switch
- Star99 | Switch
- Esports Life Tycoon | Switch
Not a bad mix there. Let’s start off with the trailers by seeing what happens when Cobra Kai gets turned into a video game.
Plenty to carry on with, then. Little Hope looks like it could be fun for those who want another Until Dawn-esque group experience, or those doing Halloween a bit late. Ghostrunner I’m super keen on, and there’s a good amount of buzz for Watch Dogs: Legion floating around too. I probably won’t get any time with it though because [REDACTED], but, hey, there’s always the Christmas holidays.
See anything you like this week?
