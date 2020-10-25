See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Watch Dogs London Edition

Published 2 hours ago: October 26, 2020 at 7:00 am
Filed to:au
this week in gameswatch dogs legion
Image: Watch Dogs Legion

It’s time to hack the UK.

Watch Dogs: Legion marks the start of the next-gen/holiday madness, although this week only the current-gen and PC versions are shipping. Still, it will be the first in a series of some very long weeks for all involved. Please send caffeine or No-Doz.

Beyond Watch Dogs, we’re getting the cyberpunk parkour dodger Ghostrunner this week. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the demo, as did Leah, so I’m keen to see what the full game has in store. It’ll have some ray-tracing as well, which should lead to lots of very pretty reflections and bullet-bending effects.

An enhanced version of Pikmin 3 hits the Switch this week, and there’s more cyberpunk offerings with the Lovecraftian-inspired Transient. The latter looks like a great post-Halloween spooky adventure, too.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Image: Transient
  • Transient | PC, PS4, Xbox 
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
  • Ghostrunner | PC, Xbox, PS4, Switch
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
  • Teardown | PC
  • DUSK | Switch
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | Xbox, Switch, PS4, PC
  • Legends of Ethernal | Switch
  • Clea | Switch
  • AXES | Xbox
  • CASE 2: Animatronics Survival | Xbox
  • Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 | PS4
  • Carto | PS4
  • Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee – New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
  • Under | PC
  • Hammerting | PC
  • Pacer | PC
  • Oceanhorn 2 | Switch
  • Sonic Forces / Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD Double Pack | Switch
  • Sonic Mania / Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | Switch
  • Star99 | Switch
  • Esports Life Tycoon | Switch

Not a bad mix there. Let’s start off with the trailers by seeing what happens when Cobra Kai gets turned into a video game.

Plenty to carry on with, then. Little Hope looks like it could be fun for those who want another Until Dawn-esque group experience, or those doing Halloween a bit late. Ghostrunner I’m super keen on, and there’s a good amount of buzz for Watch Dogs: Legion floating around too. I probably won’t get any time with it though because [REDACTED], but, hey, there’s always the Christmas holidays.

See anything you like this week?

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

