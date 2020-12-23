Get Across Amazon’s Red Hot Boxing Day Gaming Deals

When it comes to running some great deals on gaming, be it on the PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, Amazon have been pretty consistent in offering great bargains.
On Boxing Day, Amazon usually offers huge discounts on a mix of games, hardware and accessories, across all platforms. To help you blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best gaming deals currently running on Amazon.
As of Christmas Eve, many of Amazon’s Boxing Day deals are ready to go and this year is stocked full of great deals for gamers. So prepare your wallet for an end of year bargain. Keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this page as more sales go live over the next week.
Amazon’s Boxing Day Nintendo Deals
I probably don’t need to tell you that Switch deals can appear and disappear with a flash, so if you see that game you’ve been dying to play on sale, get on it ASAP. As usual, Amazon is running some very good Nintendo Switch deals including 15% off a console bundle and you can grab any 2 selected Nintendo Switch games for $110. Check them out!
- Nintendo Switch Console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – now $399 (save $70)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $58 (was $79.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $38 (was $69.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $48 (was $89.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $40 (was $79.95)
- PGA Tour 2K21 – now $58.62 (was $89.95)
- Buy any 2 select Nintendo Switch games for $110
Amazon’s Boxing Day PlayStation Deals
Boxing Day sales are always a great way to pick up a few titles that you’ve been meaning to play. There are even a few bargains on the latest PS5 games.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – now $59 (was $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – now $59 (was $99.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4) – now $48 (was $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) – now $48 (was $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – now $40 (was $79.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $49.97 (was $99.95)
- PGA Tour 2K21 – now $49 (was $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $48 (was $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – now $29 (was $99.95)
- UFC 4 – now $50 (was $99.95)
- Madden NFL 21 – now $50 (was $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $49 (was $99.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $29 (was $59.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $29 (was $99.95)
- Get these PlayStation Studios Games for under $20
- Save 51% off RRP on PlayStation 4 Hits Games ($12 ea)
Amazon’s Boxing Day Xbox Deals
Like Boxing Day 2019, there are some decent discounts on Xbox titles. Now is the perfect time to pick up a few titles for the holidays.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $59 (was $99.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $38 (was $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $48 (was $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – now $49 (was $79.95)
- PGA Tour 2K21 – now $49 (was $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $48 (was $99.95)
- UFC 4 – now $50 (was $99.95)
- Madden NFL 21 – now $50 (was $99.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – now $49 (was $99.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $29 (was $59.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $29 (was $99.95)
Amazon’s Other Boxing Day Gaming Deals
If your content with the games you’ve already got but are interested in picking up something to enhance your experience, Amazon is running some discounts on a mix of hardware and accessories.
- Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset 64GB – $479
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select Board Games
- Save up to 29% off RRP on Corsair Gaming Accessories
- Save on select HyperX Gaming Accessories
- Save up to 50% off select Lenovo PC Accessories
- Save up to 38% off RRP on select Philips Hue Smart Lighting
Hopefully, you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go. You can check out all the deals throughout the day, and the lightning offers, right here.