Get Across Amazon’s Red Hot Boxing Day Gaming Deals

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to running some great deals on gaming, be it on the PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, Amazon have been pretty consistent in offering great bargains.

On Boxing Day, Amazon usually offers huge discounts on a mix of games, hardware and accessories, across all platforms. To help you blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best gaming deals currently running on Amazon.

As of Christmas Eve, many of Amazon’s Boxing Day deals are ready to go and this year is stocked full of great deals for gamers. So prepare your wallet for an end of year bargain. Keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this page as more sales go live over the next week.

READ MORE The Best Gaming Boxing Day Deals

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Nintendo Deals

I probably don’t need to tell you that Switch deals can appear and disappear with a flash, so if you see that game you’ve been dying to play on sale, get on it ASAP. As usual, Amazon is running some very good Nintendo Switch deals including 15% off a console bundle and you can grab any 2 selected Nintendo Switch games for $110. Check them out!

Amazon’s Boxing Day PlayStation Deals

Boxing Day sales are always a great way to pick up a few titles that you’ve been meaning to play. There are even a few bargains on the latest PS5 games.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Xbox Deals

Like Boxing Day 2019, there are some decent discounts on Xbox titles. Now is the perfect time to pick up a few titles for the holidays.

Amazon’s Other Boxing Day Gaming Deals

If your content with the games you’ve already got but are interested in picking up something to enhance your experience, Amazon is running some discounts on a mix of hardware and accessories.

Hopefully, you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go. You can check out all the deals throughout the day, and the lightning offers, right here.