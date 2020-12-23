See Games Differently

Get Across Amazon’s Red Hot Boxing Day Gaming Deals

3
Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford

Published 57 mins ago: December 24, 2020 at 10:52 am -
Filed to:boxing day
dealsgamesps4xbox one
Get Across Amazon’s Red Hot Boxing Day Gaming Deals
Image: iStock/Marco_Piunti
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to running some great deals on gaming, be it on the PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, Amazon have been pretty consistent in offering great bargains.

On Boxing Day, Amazon usually offers huge discounts on a mix of games, hardware and accessories, across all platforms. To help you blow through all of your Christmas money in one sitting, we’ve rounded up all of the best gaming deals currently running on Amazon.

As of Christmas Eve, many of Amazon’s Boxing Day deals are ready to go and this year is stocked full of great deals for gamers. So prepare your wallet for an end of year bargain. Keep checking back here as we’ll be updating this page as more sales go live over the next week.

READ MORE
The Best Gaming Boxing Day Deals

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Nintendo Deals

I probably don’t need to tell you that Switch deals can appear and disappear with a flash, so if you see that game you’ve been dying to play on sale, get on it ASAP. As usual, Amazon is running some very good Nintendo Switch deals including 15% off a console bundle and you can grab any 2 selected Nintendo Switch games for $110. Check them out!

Amazon’s Boxing Day PlayStation Deals

Boxing Day sales are always a great way to pick up a few titles that you’ve been meaning to play. There are even a few bargains on the latest PS5 games.

Amazon’s Boxing Day Xbox Deals

Like Boxing Day 2019, there are some decent discounts on Xbox titles. Now is the perfect time to pick up a few titles for the holidays.

Amazon’s Other Boxing Day Gaming Deals

If your content with the games you’ve already got but are interested in picking up something to enhance your experience, Amazon is running some discounts on a mix of hardware and accessories.

Hopefully, you have a few days off to get through any new sales you purchase. Otherwise to the shame pile of sweet bargains they go. You can check out all the deals throughout the day, and the lightning offers, right here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford

Sarah Basford Canales was a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • They also have the Nintendo Switch with grey joycons and Mario Kart 8 download code for 399, that’s the cheapest I could find it, and the only place I could still see anyone offering the free Mario Kart 8

    Reply

  • Can’t believe they’re selling the basic Xbox One S for $399!!

    I got it for $350 a year ago with The Outer Worlds and an extra controller.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.