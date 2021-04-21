Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Returnal In Australia

From what we’ve seen of Returnal so far, it looks like there’s a lot going on under the hood. So what kind of game is this new PlayStation 5 title? Well, it’s sci-fi; it’s horror; it’s a third-person shooter; it’s a bullet-hell; it’s a roguelike; it’ll feed your pets and do your taxes.

Honestly, the mere concept of being trapped on an alien planet that shape-shifts every time you die is enough to get us through the door. Whether or not Returnal can pull it all off remains to be seen, but it definitely has our attention.

For those lucky enough to actually own a PS5, this game is the console’s first big exclusive title since launch. If you’re keen on grabbing a copy of Returnal, but aren’t so keen on paying the full $124.95 price tag, there are a few options out there for grabbing a pre-order deal for this PS5 game in Australia.

So where can you get a cheap copy of Returnal?

If you’re looking for the cheapest possible pre-order price for this PS5 game in Australia, your best bet is either Amazon or Kogan. Both of these retailers are selling Returnal for $108, which will save you just under $17 off the game’s retail price. You can snag an extra $10 off on Amazon’s pre-order price if you use the Amazon mobile app and enter code “10APP” at checkout, bringing it down to $98.

After that, JB Hi-Fi, Big W and Target are offering the game for $109, which is still a decent discount.

Here are the best options for grabbing a pre-order of Returnal in Australia ahead of its April 30 release:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.