The Latest EB Games Sale Has A Bunch Of PS5, Switch Hits For Half Price

They say there’s nothing new under the sun, and EB Games is taking that saying to heart. This June, they’re holding — wait for it — a brand new sale! Yes, I’m as flabbergasted as you are. If you wander into your local store, you might notice those pesky red sales signs are out once again, and for good reason this time.

From Final Fantasy VII Remake at its cheapest price yet to half off major releases like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Crash Bandicoot 4, there’s plenty to get excited about in this June’s major sale.

Whether it’s a new Switch game, a cross-gen PS4/PS5 gem or something else, it’s likely you’ll find it at your local EB. And hey, fun fact if you’re planning on heading into your local store: the best sales displays and dioramas often get rewarded with a prize from head office — so if you were wondering just why those EB Games staffers seem so keen to deck the halls, there’s the fun little reason.

Quietly, the store I previously worked at won with a Viking sale float one year. Great stuff!

Here’s every major game and accessory currently on sale at EB Games, and what you should pick up if you head in store or online.

Games on Sale

The highlights here include a bunch of PS5 and Xbox Series X games on special, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and a bunch more.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS4 | XBO) – $49.98

Cadence of Hyrule (Switch) – $36

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4 | XBO) – $36

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5 | PS4 | XBO) – $49.98

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) – $19

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5 | PS4 | XBO) – $36

Iron Man VR (PSVR) – $28

Judgment (PS5) – $36

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4 | Switch) – $47

Layton’s Mystery Journey (Switch) – $28

Mafia Trilogy (PS4 | XBO) – $57

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5) – $47

MediEvil (PS4) – $19

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5 | PS4 | XBO) – $44.98

Moving Out (PS4 | Switch) – $28

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Switch) – $57

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Switch) – $57

Rune Factory 4 (Switch) – $36

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4) – $36

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Switch) – $47

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore (Switch) – $23

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4 | XBO) – $28

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – $36

Two Point Hospital (PS4 | Switch) – $19

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5 | PS4 | XBO) – $36

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (Switch) – $47

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – $57

Accessories on Sale

In addition to games, there’s a bunch of fun accessories going cheap at EB Games, including headsets like the Logitech G733.

Here’s the best picks of the bunch:

