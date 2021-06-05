See Games Differently

Here’s GoldenEye 007 Remade From The Ground Up In Far Cry 5

1
Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 2 days ago: June 6, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:alexandre letendre
creative worksfar cryfar cry 5far cry 6first person shootersgoldeneyegoldeneye 007goldeneye rogue agentjames bond video gameskotakukrollywoodmultiplayer online gamesubisoftvideo gameswindows games
Here’s GoldenEye 007 Remade From The Ground Up In Far Cry 5
Gif: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare

If it walks like a GoldenEye, talks like a GoldenEye, and quacks like a GoldenEye, it’s a GoldenEye, right? Well, not always. It could also be a Far Cry. Case in point: This recreation of GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5‘s level editor.

A YouTuber known as Krollywood, an intrepid fan of both games, has meticulously crafted GoldenEye 007, the 1997 N64 first-person shooter, inside Far Cry 5, the 2018 multi-platform first-person shooter. The process has taken roughly 1,400 hours over nearly three years, Krollywood told Kotaku in a direct message, and apparently includes every level from GoldenEye 007 save for the two bonus stages.

Though level editors exist in plenty of games, Krollywood prefers Far Cry 5‘s thanks to its ease of use and the sheer number of objects at your disposal. Plus, it includes stuff from games like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. “That allows a big variety of levels and styles.”

You can view in-depth videos for each GoldenEye-in-FarCry level on Krollywood’s YouTube channel. Here’s a video showing off a bit of each stage:

Here’s a selection of visual comparisons, provided to Kotaku by Krollywood:

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

Screenshot: Krollywood / Ubisoft / Rare, Fair Use

One Reddit user put it best: “Fuuuuuuuuuck, you are a fuckibg legend. Like full stop you are a certified fuckin full grown legend mate!”

In a comment on Reddit, Krollywood said you can find these levels to play via Far Cry 5‘s arcade mode by looking up the PSN username “Perfect-Dark1982.” That should pull up a list of all the levels.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the open-world shooter franchise, Far Cry 6, would come out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on October 6. (It was initially planned for release this February, but Ubisoft delayed it last fall, citing the production challenges of working during the covid-19 pandemic.) In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Ubisoft’s Alexandre Letendre said that Far Cry 6 will not feature a level editor.

But Far Cry 5 still exists, and that level editor’s not going anywhere any time soon. Does Krollywood have any other Far Cry 5 creations in the pipeline?

“Not at the moment,” Krollywood told Kotaku in a direct message. “I want to play other games, too!”

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • That’s a very Aussie compliment he received, lol. Pretty impressive, almost enough to make me reinstall it just to check em out.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.