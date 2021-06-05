Here’s GoldenEye 007 Remade From The Ground Up In Far Cry 5

If it walks like a GoldenEye, talks like a GoldenEye, and quacks like a GoldenEye, it’s a GoldenEye, right? Well, not always. It could also be a Far Cry. Case in point: This recreation of GoldenEye 007 in Far Cry 5‘s level editor.

A YouTuber known as Krollywood, an intrepid fan of both games, has meticulously crafted GoldenEye 007, the 1997 N64 first-person shooter, inside Far Cry 5, the 2018 multi-platform first-person shooter. The process has taken roughly 1,400 hours over nearly three years, Krollywood told Kotaku in a direct message, and apparently includes every level from GoldenEye 007 save for the two bonus stages.

Though level editors exist in plenty of games, Krollywood prefers Far Cry 5‘s thanks to its ease of use and the sheer number of objects at your disposal. Plus, it includes stuff from games like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs. “That allows a big variety of levels and styles.”

You can view in-depth videos for each GoldenEye-in-Far–Cry level on Krollywood’s YouTube channel. Here’s a video showing off a bit of each stage:

Here’s a selection of visual comparisons, provided to Kotaku by Krollywood:

One Reddit user put it best: “Fuuuuuuuuuck, you are a fuckibg legend. Like full stop you are a certified fuckin full grown legend mate!”

In a comment on Reddit, Krollywood said you can find these levels to play via Far Cry 5‘s arcade mode by looking up the PSN username “Perfect-Dark1982.” That should pull up a list of all the levels.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the open-world shooter franchise, Far Cry 6, would come out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on October 6. (It was initially planned for release this February, but Ubisoft delayed it last fall, citing the production challenges of working during the covid-19 pandemic.) In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Ubisoft’s Alexandre Letendre said that Far Cry 6 will not feature a level editor.

But Far Cry 5 still exists, and that level editor’s not going anywhere any time soon. Does Krollywood have any other Far Cry 5 creations in the pipeline?

“Not at the moment,” Krollywood told Kotaku in a direct message. “I want to play other games, too!”